Nikki Haley makes $10 million move as Republican field narrows

Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign plans to reserve $10 million in television, radio and digital advertising in Iowa and New Hampshire in the first week of December — its first investment in advertising this cycle and a move aimed at keeping the clock ticking on the candidate. To boost with tick. Former President Donald J. In the field to gain a significant lead against Trump.

Ms Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the United Nations under Mr Trump, has seen steadily rising numbers in surveys in early voting states. A series of extraordinary debate performances after months of campaigning have attracted grassroots donors and more high-dollar supporters, with campaign officials saying it raised more than $1 million in the 24 hours after the debate last week.

According to some polls, he is now in second place in New Hampshire and third in Iowa, but Mr. Trump remains the leading contender in those states and nationally.

Her campaign is betting on an eventual Haley-Trump showdown in South Carolina, her home state and third place on the nominating calendar. His home state rival, Senator Tim Scott, dropped out of the race late Sunday without any endorsement. But Ms Haley is now trying to edge out her main rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for second place to become the clear alternative to Mr Trump.

The Associated Press first reported the ad buy on Monday. That’s more than Mr. DeSantis, who plans to spend more than $500,000 since December, according to media tracking firm AdImpact.

Ms. Haley, a former accountant, has stuck to her strategy for winning tough races in the past: She kept costs low while saving what money she had for television ads.

While the super PAC supporting him has already spent more than $22 million on advertising in early primary states, his campaign has not yet reserved advertising, according to AdImpact.

Alice McFadden contributed reporting.

Source: www.nytimes.com