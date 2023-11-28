November 28, 2023
Nikki Haley gets endorsement from Americans for Prosperity PAC backed by Koch brothers


Republican presidential nominee former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during the Family Leader’s Thanksgiving Family Forum on Nov. 17 in Des Moines. On Tuesday, conservative mega-donors, the Koch brothers, signaled their support of Haley because the super PAC they fund, Americans for Prosperity, endorsed the former SC governor.

Charlie Niebergal/AP

Charlie Niebergal/AP

A conservative-leaning political action committee backed by the influential Koch brothers’ network is endorsing Nikki Haley for the Republican presidential nomination.

The Americans for Prosperity super-PAC says Haley is in the best position to defeat former President Donald Trump in the primary election and President Biden in the general election.

In a letter addressed to “grassroots leaders, activists and interested parties”, Americans for Prosperity Action says it is throwing its support behind the former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador.

The statement said the Republican Party is “electing bad candidates who go against America’s core principles,” and Democrats are responding to it with “extreme policies.”

Americans for Prosperity, or AFP, says it believes nearly three-quarters of Republican voters are ready to move on from Trump. This is despite the former president leading Republicans by wide margins in national and key primary-state polls.

Haley has dropped to second place in several polls and has pledged to spend on new mail, TV and online ads in support of her, the AFP statement said.

Source: www.npr.org

