The funding phase in India is cooling down. At least for some entrepreneurs. In a significant development, financier-turned-entrepreneur Sharan Hegde and 1% Club’s Raghav Gupta have secured Rs 10 crore in pre-Series A funding from Grihas, a venture capital firm co-founded by Nikhil Kamath and Abhijit Pai of Puzzolana Group.

“The 1% Club represents a unique fusion of finance and community, a combination that can transform the way individuals approach wealth creation and financial management. I believe in the potential of this platform to redefine the future of fintech and edtech,” said Kamath.

1% Club is a members-only platform founded by Sharan Hegde and Raghav Gupta. Through its community and academy, the 1% Club provides educational resources, mentorship, and entrepreneurial opportunities to help individuals plan their financial future.

The funds raised from this investment will be used to expand 1% Club’s operations and attract top talent in the industry.

“The company is on the cusp of expanding its horizons from primarily an edtech-oriented platform to include both fintech and edtech,” a statement from 1% Club said.

At a time when SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), is tightening its surveillance on the influential sector, the investment not only marks a turning point for the 1% club, but also highlights the growing influence and influence of trusted financiers. In the startup ecosystem of the country.

The partnership with Grihas adds a layer of strategic support that puts Hegde’s startup at the forefront of the evolving fintech innovation space and influencer-driven businesses and marketing.

In fact, the 1% Club is in the advanced stages of seeking registration with SEBI.

According to the founders of The 1% Club, the company brings together the best of ed tech and fintech.

Talking about his startup he said, “People can invest wisely and take informed financial decisions only when they are well educated about the subject. 1% Club combines the power of education with the convenience of fintech, enabling our users to embark on the journey to financial empowerment,” he said.

On the funding, co-founder Gupta said, “India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and in a country full of aspirations, we are trying to help people turn these aspirations into reality. At the 1% Club, the aim is to fulfill the aspiration of improving the financial well-being of the new India.

“We are delighted to support Team Sharan and their vision for the 1% Club,” said Pai, co-founder of Grihas.

“The 1% Club is addressing the issue of financial literacy and community building by combining essential data figures with a unique way of communication that significantly increases reach and interaction with current youth,” Pai said.

Source: www.storyboard18.com