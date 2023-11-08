Nike sues New Balance, Skechers for patent infringement

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom calls out LeBron James for his comments on China and his deal with Nike and explains why he’s fighting for human rights at Kennedy.

Nike, Inc. The company is suing New Balance and Skechers, accusing the rival shoemakers of patent infringement for allegedly copying Nike’s method for making the top part of sneakers.

In a pair of lawsuits filed Monday, Nike accused both New Balance and Skechers of stealing its “Flyknit technology,” which the Oregon-based company says makes it “the most groundbreaking sneaker in over 40 years.” Has been recognized as “Innovation”.

Nike sued rivals New Balance and Skechers on Monday, claiming the companies are using its patented technology to manufacture shoe uppers. (Reuters/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo/Reuters Photo)

Nike claims to have developed the Flyknit method for designing and manufacturing shoe uppers over a period of ten years, and its competitors are using it despite it being patented. The company is demanding that both New Balance and Skechers stop using its technology and is seeking damages.

Skechers told FOX Business it does not comment on pending litigation. Neither Nike nor New Balance immediately responded to requests for comment.

Nike has sued several competitors for patent infringement, accusing them of using technology that the company says it took a decade to develop. (Reuters/Grigory Dukor/Reuters)

In the complaints, Nike wrote that it has sued several companies in the past for using Flyknit technology, including Adidas, Puma and Lululemon. Adidas and Puma settled those lawsuits, while Nike’s case against Lululemon is still ongoing.

Nike’s website explains that its Flyknit technology “uses high-strength fibers to create a lightweight upper with targeted areas of support, stretch and breathability.”

The lawsuits say the patented technology allows it to create high-performance uppers with less material and waste.

