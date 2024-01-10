Nike Stock Q2: It Depends on How Much Patience You Have

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

investment thesis

The last time I talked about Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in October 2023, I talked about the company’s first quarter performance and how the company has made its mark in China. I also highlighted how the Women’s Soccer World Cup helped the company regain its footing in the EMEA region.

Since the article was published, NKE is up 7.6%. Although the stock has underperformed the S&P 500, which is up 11.7% over the same period, that’s largely due to the 16% decline the stock saw following its second-quarter results.

In this article, I analyze Nike’s second quarter performance and argue that when it comes to this sneaker giant, the patience of long-term investors is about to be tested like never before.

A snapshot of Nike’s second quarter

Nike’s Q2 EPS of $1.03 exceeded analyst estimates by $0.18, while revenue of $13.39 billion missed analyst estimates by $40 million. Gross margin came in at an impressive 44.6%, up 170 bps, and inventory decreased 14% Y/Y.

However, management surprised investors by suggesting that the environment is likely to remain promotional during the second half of the year. Thus, they lowered the company’s revenue outlook, with Q3 revenue now expected to be slightly negative and Q4 revenue expected to grow by the low single digits, both coming in below Street expectations. Additionally, during the earnings call, management also announced a cost-savings program designed to cut costs by $2 billion over the next 3 years.

Nike’s bet on innovation doesn’t solve short-term challenges

Most of management’s comments during the earnings call focused on innovation. Even when announcing the cost-cutting program, CFO Matthew Friend noted that the majority of the $2 billion in cost savings “Investments will be made to fuel future growth, accelerate innovation at pace and scale, and enhance long-term profitability,

With inventory levels improving, Nike can focus on innovation, unlike a few years ago, when management continued to focus on introducing new products even though existing inventory was at uncomfortably high levels. Some of the company’s latest products performed well in the second quarter. For example, the company’s latest trail show Ultrafly saw strong growth in line with the growing popularity of trail running. Additionally, innovations in the women’s category, which led to the creation of statement leggings like Zenvi, Go and Universe, are also becoming increasingly popular among women. Therefore, Nike’s ability to innovate has certainly been beneficial to the company.

My point is that innovation will help a company grow in the long term, but it may not help a company overcome the promotional nature of the environment in the short term. In fact, despite introducing innovative products, the company saw second-quarter revenue in the footwear and apparel categories, one of its largest markets, North America, decline by 5% and 1%, respectively.

And if one takes the broader picture, it would suggest that Nike management has a lot to worry about in the third and fourth quarters. For example, according to MasterCard, U.S. retail sales grew 3.1% during the holiday period, well below estimates of 3.7% and well below last year’s figure of 7.6%. Consumers continued to look for “great deals” as they remained price conscious.

So, while Nike’s ability to innovate makes it a safe bet for the long term, this innovation is unlikely to hide the company’s short-term challenges, given how price-conscious the consumer has become. In my opinion, as things stand, it is extremely difficult to estimate how long it will take for the company’s innovation to be fully implemented.

Nike’s cost savings plan should further boost already impressive margins

One positive side of Nike’s second quarter was that despite the challenging macro environment, the company was still able to grow its gross margin. Gross margin in the second quarter stood at 44.6%, an increase of 170 bps year-over-year.

The cost-savings program, under which the company is expected to cut up to $2 billion over the next three years, will, in my opinion, either keep margins at healthy levels or push them even higher. Therefore, this program is a boon for the company, as it should maintain its bottom line at a healthy level.

The company will certainly use some of the savings to boost innovation, but it’s unlikely the amount reinvested will be much, especially given the macroenvironment management is predicting for the second half, and Given that the innovation pipeline is healthier than ever.

Therefore, the real winners of the cost-savings program are likely to be Nike shareholders because the program positions the company well to maintain its generous dividends and buybacks.

Nike’s China story still full of uncertainties

Nike’s performance in China continues to be disappointing. In the second quarter, while apparel and equipment performed strongly, revenue from the footwear segment declined 1% year-over-year. Having said that, the company saw a lot of positivity in the sector during the last quarter, with brick-and-mortar sales growing by double digits during the country’s National Day holidays and the company outperforming the industry during the Double Eleven holidays .

If one takes a more holistic view of Nike in China, the picture remains a bit unclear. Nike has certainly made a great comeback in this area in recent months. However, when one combines the broader volatility in the region with the performance of the Chinese economy in recent times, it will still take a few more quarters for things to fall into place for the company in the region.

There is a lot to be positive about Nike’s performance in this area, but the extent to which the company can sustain that performance remains to be seen.

Evaluation

object FY24 estimates plea sales $51.7 billion Company Estimates with Author Estimates Gross profit 44.9% Company Estimates Total Gross Profit for FY23 $23.21 billion = 44.9% of $54 billion SG&A Expenses $17.2 billion Company Estimates with Author Estimates other expenses $300 million Midpoint of Company Estimates tax rate 18.2% company estimates total net income $4.7 billion = (1-0.182) x ($24.25 billion – $17.4 billion – $0.250 billion) number of shares outstanding 1.20 billion Source: Refinitiv Estimated FY24 EPS $3.92 Projected Forward P/E 28.5x Source: Refinitiv forward peg ratio 1.8 Source: Refinitiv Estimated FY25 EPS $4.54 target price $130.00 = 28.5 x $4.54

Source: Refinitiv, author’s calculations and NKE Q2FY24 earnings call

NKE now expects fiscal 2014 revenue to grow 1% to $51.7 billion. The company expects gross margins to expand by 140 to 160 bps. Given the cost-savings program employed by the company, I forecast gross margins to expand by 160 bps, which amounts to 44.9%.

The company’s SG&A expenses, including a one-time restructuring charge of $400 to $450 million, are expected to increase in the mid-single digits. So I have assumed SG&A expenses will increase 5%, bringing FY24 SG&A expenses to $17.2 billion.

Other expenses are expected to be between $275 and $325 million, so I have assumed the midpoint figure, which is $300 million. The tax rate is expected to be in the high-teens range, so I have assumed the same tax rate as FY23, which is 18.2%.

Combining all these figures results in a net income of $4.7 billion. The company has 1.20 billion shares outstanding in terms of free float, according to Refinitiv. This results in FY24 EPS of $3.92.

According to Refinitiv, the company’s historical Forward P/E multiple stands at 28.5x, which is what I’ve assumed for my calculations. The company trades at a Forward PEG ratio of 1.80, which would result in an earnings growth rate of 16%. This implies FY25 EPS of $4.54.

At a Forward P/E of 28.5x and FY25 EPS of $4.54, the stock’s price target translates to $130, indicating an upside of about 27% from current levels.

My valuation on NKE has changed since my last article ($130 vs. $121) for three reasons. First, I have based my valuation on FY25 EPS (last compared to FY24 EPS). Second, I forecast stronger gross margin expansion for the company during this period (160 bps y/y vs 150 bps). Finally, I have estimated a higher P/E multiple this time (28.5x vs. 27x) because I am of the opinion that the company’s ability to innovate and its cost-savings program should be a strong catalyst for its bottom line.

risk

In the short term, there are several risk factors to consider. Whenever a company’s management cuts its sales outlook, it means the short-term path remains unclear. And for Nike, the story is no different. The company has already warned that the environment is likely to remain promotional in the near future, which suggests that the company’s stock will remain volatile for at least the next few months.

Furthermore, while the company is focusing on innovation, there is always the possibility that some innovation efforts may fail, further hurting the company’s top line.

Finally, the company’s footwear segment is performing poorly in its key regions, particularly North America and China. The footwear segment is likely to remain under pressure due to the promotional environment. The extent to which Nike’s innovation can offset this downward trend is unclear.

closing thoughts

At least Nike management was honest when it comes to the company’s near future. Management has cut sales guidance and adopted a cost-savings program to address macroeconomic headwinds that are likely to persist for the foreseeable future. However, from a long-term perspective, the company remains best in class. Focusing on innovation remains the right move, given that this strategy has worked not only in the last quarter but in the past as well.

However, from an investors’ perspective, this will require a lot of patience. The outlook for the near future looks unclear. However, the long-term trends look promising due to both the company’s latest strategic moves and its track record on innovation.

