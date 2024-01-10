January 10, 2024
Nike Stock Q2: It Depends on How Much Patience You Have


The last time I talked about Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in October 2023, I talked about the company’s first quarter performance and how the company has made its mark in China. I also highlighted how the Women’s Soccer World Cup helped the company regain its footing in the EMEA region.

FY24 estimates

$51.7 billion

Company Estimates with Author Estimates

Gross profit

44.9%

Company Estimates

Total Gross Profit for FY23

$23.21 billion

= 44.9% of $54 billion

SG&A Expenses

$17.2 billion

Company Estimates with Author Estimates

$300 million

Midpoint of Company Estimates

tax rate

18.2%

company estimates

total net income

$4.7 billion

= (1-0.182) x ($24.25 billion – $17.4 billion – $0.250 billion)

number of shares outstanding

1.20 billion

Source: Refinitiv

Estimated FY24 EPS

$3.92

Projected Forward P/E

28.5x

Source: Refinitiv

forward peg ratio

1.8

Source: Refinitiv

Estimated FY25 EPS

$4.54

target price

$130.00

= 28.5 x $4.54

Source: seekingalpha.com

