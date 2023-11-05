While portmanteau phygitals may eventually (hopefully) fade from existence, never to be talked about again, as a concept they look like they’re here to stay.

A primary example of this can be the non-fungible token universe of Nike and RTFKT, which has generated over a billion dollars of trading volume and over a hundred million dollars in less than two years, while facing a bear market most of the time. . , In earnings.

According to The Block Research data, trading volume for Nike-RTFKT NFTs has increased by approximately $1.4 billion since December 2021. Additionally, according to DeFillama, more than two dozen of RTFKT’s total collectibles, including the ClonX-Takashi Murakami avatar NFT, are set to drop in late 2021. , has earned $170 million.

Although most of these numbers are thanks to the success of the CloneX collection, which launched during the height of crypto’s bull run, the volumes and earnings of other collections are still notable. In some cases owning an NFT has opened up the opportunity for consumers to order limited-edition Nikes that come with a special authentication tag on the shoe.

Thousands of sneakerheads and even NBA great LeBron James have jumped at the opportunity.

Sneaker collector, NFT enthusiast

“The quality is really, really, really good. “I would say these are better than any other Nike shoes I have,” said Frankie Sutera, a longtime sneaker collector and NFT enthusiast photographer who lives in Utah. Sutera created the Nike-RTFKT after receiving the must-have NFT. A total of nine pairs of shoes have been ordered.

While last “foraging,” he ordered eight pairs of special-edition RTFTK Air Force 1s and then most recently a pair of Dunk Genesis Cryptokicks, which became available for order last month. “Forgings” are special limited windows where owners of Nike-RTFKT tokens can order a physical pair of the shoes by selecting the size and design they want.

According to CryptoSlam, the recent minting of Dunk Genesis Cryptokitties, which ran from October 18 to 30, led to Essential NFT trading reaching $613,000 during the month! data. In September, the token traded at a modest $85,000, meaning an increase of over 600% month-on-month in October.

“The excitement we’re seeing for Nike Cryptokicks on OpenSea… shows how this technology empowers fans with built-in ownership,” said Kelly DiGregorio, VP of Content Partnerships at leading NFT marketplace OpenSea.

Cole Willeman, co-founder of the popular Pudgy Penguin NFT collection posted a video To X during the Dunks Foraging event to express his enthusiasm for the work of RTFKT. In the video, he unboxes a pair of Air Force 1s for his over 125,000 followers, while also telling them how “a ton of people commented on a pair of Nike-RTFKT sneakers” that he got from Beeple. Got it from. Wore it at an event.

“Just finished dunk forging… very excited about it… made 27 pairs, all three colorful,” Willeman said in the video.

During the Dunk invasion, while a pair was worth around $220 for people who owned the NFT, some people were trying to sell the shoes for up to $1,000 on secondary markets like eBay. According to RTFKT, those who ordered Dunks during last month’s campaign will have to wait until at least June 2024 before receiving them.

Gamechanger: Nike buys RTFKT

The acquisition of RTFKT by Nike in 2021 could turbocharge the NFT-tied-to-limited-edition sneakers business model, but the Web3 startup sold tokens and shipped sneakers before the shoe giant’s acquisition. In early 2021, RTFKT sold $3.1 million in NFTs in seven minutes, according to one of its co-founders. NFT owners can do this reissue it For a pair of actual shoes. The RTFKT shoes, created in conjunction with artist FEWOCiOUS, considered collectible by many, now sell for thousands of dollars online.

Other major shoe and apparel companies like Adidas and Puma have also shown interest in tokenization of real-world assets as a way to ensure authentication or entice consumers with exclusive content. But it’s not just shoe companies. Real-world asset tokenization covers a wide range of products, including sports cars and psychedelic mushrooms.

A key benefit of merging the digital and the physical using blockchain is authentication, often achieved by using a smartphone to access a chip or tag attached or embedded in a physical object, helping to make it phygital. .

The NFC tag that authenticates Nike-RTFKT Air Force 1s is Sutera’s favorite part of the shoe. The tag, which is attached to the corresponding NFT using a smartphone, helps prove both the authenticity and ownership of the product.

“It’s a huge thing in the sneaker world. The replica market is huge. Every day more people are making fake shoes. How can you avoid getting scammed by buying a pair of counterfeit shoes? “It’s a very easy way to escape,” Sutera said. “If nothing else comes from NFTs I think it’s a great use case.”

