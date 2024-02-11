Nike needs new sneakers – not retro ones – to stay on top: Analyst

Even though retro sneaker silhouettes remain popular, major shoe companies see innovation as the key to unlocking sales growth.

In 2023, data from GOAT Group, an online sneaker platform, showed that Nike (NKE) claimed the best-selling sneaker with the black and white Dunk Low – also known as the “Panda”. It was the second year in a row that Panda, which debuted nearly 40 years ago, took the top spot.

At the same time, more than a third of all sneakers purchased on GOAT and Flight Club platforms in 2023 were released in the previous year. And as competition increases, with emerging brands like Deckers-owned Hoka (DECK) gaining market share, some on Wall Street see a need for Nike to step up the pace of innovation.

“I can appreciate the retro side of things, but that’s been the problem with Adidas, Vans and Nike,” Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih told Yahoo Finance. “They’re selling the same thing over and over again, and it’s, frankly, getting kind of boring. What I call ‘The Soul Wars’ — like on, Hoka — these high-profile platforms, They’ve kind of missed the mark.”

Hoka and the rise of new foam platforms

The thick-soled running shoe is definitely having a breakout moment.

Hoka’s sales increased 22% during the fourth quarter, accounting for the largest increase in segment sales for Deckers when it reported its financial results on February 1.

During the earnings call, Deckers CEO Dave Powers laid out a 2024 roadmap for the brand, emphasizing the performance of its Cielo X1 marathon shoe as well as its lifestyle products.

Powers highlighted that Kellyn Taylor, a member of Hoka’s Northern Arizona Elite Team, won the San Jose Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and qualified for the 2024 Olympic Trials wearing the Cielo Got even more visibility. It became commercially available.

Hoka shoes are seen in a store in Kraków, Poland on February 1, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) (Nurfoto via Getty Images)

“Beyond the brand’s peak performance product, HOKA is also experiencing success with exciting lifestyle-oriented products,” Powers said on the call.

But as younger brands enter the market, they will have to compete with 60-year-old Nike, which is moving quickly in terms of reimagined cushioning, materials and product launches.

Barclays selected Nike as its top consumer discretionary pick for 2024, citing its strong innovation and product pipeline. Yih drew attention to the Air Max DN sneaker, which is expected to release on March 26, and the upcoming Pegasus 41, which is expected to feature “a completely new form factor” for the running shoe.

When developing the Air Max DN, Nike said it used digital analysis to simulate “a year’s worth of wear and tear on a shoe in just a few hours” before even creating prototypes for testing in the laboratory and in real life. did.

Although Yih appreciated this type of innovation at Nike, he acknowledged that it may not result in an immediate increase in sales.

“When you have innovation, people don’t buy right away,” Yih said. “But this is the first time we have seen…leadership leadership [Nike’s president of consumer, product, and brand] Heidi O’Neill’s focus is only on speed, mass hustle.”

Black Friday shoppers crowd in front of the Nike store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan to start their holiday shopping. (AP/Andrea Renault/Star Max/IPX 2023) (Andrea Renault/Star Max/IPX)

The need for “newness” has also increased market share and opened up opportunities for recent entrants into footwear.

For example, after entering the women’s sneakers space in 2022, Lululemon (LULU) announced it is venturing into men’s casual and performance shoes.

“We’re really excited about this part of the business,” Yih said.

