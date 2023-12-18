niiiio Finance Group AG (ETR:NIIN) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 71% after a previously volatile period. Not all shareholders will be feeling happy, as the share price is still down a very disappointing 29% in the last twelve months.

Since its price is overvalued when nearly half of the companies in Germany’s IT industry have a price-to-sales ratio (or “P/S”) below 0.8x, you might consider NIIO Finance Group as one such stock. Which is probably not worth doing research with. It has a P/S ratio of 2.3x. However, it is not wise to simply take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation as to why it is so high.

How is niiiio finance group performing

niiiio Finance Group has certainly been doing well lately as it has been growing more revenue than most other companies. The P/S is likely high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. If not, existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the sustainability of the share price.

Is substantial revenue growth projected for niiiio finance group?

niiiio Finance Group’s P/S ratio would be typical for a company that is expected to have solid growth, and importantly, outperform compared to the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company registered an impressive growth of 53%. On a positive note, revenues have also increased by a total of 116% compared to three years ago, thanks to growth over the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that period.

Now looking ahead, revenue is projected to decline 9.7% during the coming year, according to the only analyst tracking the company. The industry is predicted to deliver 9.8% growth, a disappointing result.

With this in mind, we find it interesting that niiiio Finance Group’s P/S is matching its industry peers quite well. Apparently many of the company’s investors reject the pessimism of the analyst group and are unwilling to give up their stock at any cost. Only the bravest will believe that these prices are sustainable as these declining revenues are likely to ultimately have a huge impact on the share price.

The bottom line on niiiio finance group’s p/s

NIIO Finance Group shares have made a big move north, but its P/S is higher as a result. While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn’t be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock, it is a fairly capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We’ve established that niiiio Finance Group currently trades at a far higher than expected P/S for a company that is projected to decline revenues. In cases where we see a decline in revenues on the horizon, we suspect the share price is similarly at risk, causing the high P/S to move back into the realm of appropriateness. At these price levels, investors should remain cautious, especially if things do not improve.

