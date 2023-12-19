Not for distribution in American newswire services or dissemination in the United States

Toronto, December 19, 2023–(Business Wire)–Nighthawk Gold Corp. ,nighthawk” Or “company“) (TSX: NHK) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced “Purchased Deal” subscription receipt concurrent private placement (“concurrent financing“) which was being conducted in connection with the arrangement between Nighthawk and Moneta Gold Inc..”moneta“) (with the Nighthawk, “mergeco“) Announced on November 28, 2023 (“Exchange“). Pursuant to the Concurrent Financing, Nighthawk issued 38,235,294 Subscription Receipts of Nighthawk (“membership receipts“) at a price of C$0.34 per subscription receipt for total gross proceeds of C$13.0 million, reflecting the partial exercise of the underwriters’ option. Upon completion of the transaction, the net proceeds of the concurrent financing are expected to be used to fund Merzco Tower Gold. will fund the exploration and advancement of the Project and the Kolomak Gold Project and fund working capital and general corporate purposes. The concurrent financing was led by SCP Resource Finance LP and included participation from BMO Capital Markets, Haywood Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. , National Bank Financial Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc., PI Financial Corp., and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (collectively, “underwriters,

The concurrent financing is subject to final approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange. The securities issued under the Concurrent Financing will be subject to a hold period of not more than four months beginning on that date under Canadian securities laws applicable in Canada.

Some company insiders participated in the concurrent financing. By virtue of their participation, the concurrent financing constitutes a “related party transaction” under applicable securities laws. The Company will issue a Material Change Report including details in respect of the Related Party Transaction following the closing of the Concurrent Financing. Since the related party transaction does not exceed specified limits and there will be a delivery of securities for cash, neither a formal valuation nor minority shareholder approval will be required in connection with the concurrent financing.

The securities offered under the Concurrent Financing have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons lacking registration. or applicable exemptions from registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. “United States” and “US person” are defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act.

About Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with control of a 947 km2 district scale property located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. The company’s key asset is the large-scale Kolomak Gold Project.

forward looking information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information regarding the Transaction and its completion and final approval of the Concurrent Financing by the Toronto Stock Exchange. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “accelerate”, “add to” or “additional”, “move forward”, “estimate” or “not estimate”, “appear”, ” “could.” “expand” or “expand” or “expand”, “expect” or “expectations”, “fast-track”, “forecast”, “forward”, “target”, “improve”, “enhance”, “intend”, “Justified”, “plans”, “potential” or “potentially”, “pro-forma”, “promised”, “likely”, “prioritized”, “reflected”, “re-rating”, “scheduled”, ” strengthen”, “suggest”, “support”, “update”, “upside”, “will” or “consider”, “work towards”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “will”, “might”, or “shall be taken”, “occur”, or “be achieved”.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s opinions and estimates as of the date of reporting, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels, or performance to differ materially. Nighthawk’s activity, performance or achievements are materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks associated with economic factors such as required regulatory approvals, exploration, development and mining as they relate to exploration, future commodity production, Affect prices. , changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, ongoing wars and their impact on supply chains, environmental risks, COVID-19 and other pandemic risks, timelines Operational or technical difficulties in connection with permitting, capital expenditures, development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of declining grades of reserves, contests over ownership of properties, and refinement of plans. Reasons include changes in project parameters. as well as those risk factors discussed in Nighthawk’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Nighthawk has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except in accordance with applicable securities laws, Nighthawk does not undertake to update any forward-looking information.

