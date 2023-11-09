November 9, 2023
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s approval of a multimillion-dollar supplemental budget for a presidential yacht and sport utility vehicles for his wife and top government officials has reignited anger among ordinary Nigerians. Which they see as a growing economy. Inequality.

Tinubu on Wednesday signed the budget which allocates $38 million for the presidential air fleet and other renovations. The previously estimated $6.1 million budget for the ferry was assigned to “student loans” by lawmakers, with Senate approval.

The country’s navy said it had taken delivery of the yacht, but “has not been paid for.”

Presidential spokesperson Anjuri Ngelele defended the supplementary budget, describing it as “seeking to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and address Nigeria’s critical infrastructure deficit, among other considerations”.

The spokesperson said that about 30% of the money would be spent on security, and another 35% on “the provision of critical infrastructure”.

Recently, the country’s 460-member National Assembly confirmed that all lawmakers will reportedly get a new SUV at a price of more than $150,000. The lawmakers said the vehicles will help them do their jobs better.

Food prices are currently reaching record highs in Nigeria, one of the poorest countries in the world. There is also growing frustration among ordinary Nigerians, who see politicians earn huge salaries, while others such as medical professionals often have to go on strike to protest low salaries.

“It is by the grace of God that I can eat. It is difficult,” said Nduka Omeje, a trader at Apo Resettlement in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

Labor unions fought the government to raise the minimum wage for civil servants from $67 per month. Following the 2019 workers’ protests.

Dayepkazah Shibayan, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com

