Nigeria’s Naira companies in black market, central bank settles FX forwards

Nigerian Naira banknotes are visible in this photo illustration, September 10, 2018.

ABUJA, Nov 6 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s naira strengthened to as high as 1,000 naira on the black market on Monday, online platform AbokiFX showed, after the central bank began paying the currency owed to banks, hitting a record low of 1,300 naira. Recovered from the level.

The naira has hit consecutive record lows in the black market, where it trades freely, as excess demand on the official market spills over into the unofficial market.

The central bank last week said it had started paying foreign currency outstanding to banks, with an initial payment of $1 billion made, banking sources said. The Naira is under pressure from past due obligations.

The naira crossed the 1,000 naira mark in the black market on September 26, the day newly appointed central bank governor Olayemi Cardoso appeared before the Nigerian Senate for his confirmation hearing.

The central bank has not intervened in the official market since October, which has helped accelerate the naira’s decline in the black market.

The currency touched a record low of 1,300 naira per dollar, a month after crossing the 1,000 naira mark in the black market, amid low trading volumes in the parallel market and dollar shortage in the official market.

To the delight of investors, Nigeria lifted the ban on trading the currency on the official market in June, but the expected dollar inflows have not yet materialized, leading to a decline in the Naira.

Cardoso said the naira will adjust once the rules become clear to market participants. Finance Minister Wale Edun has said Nigeria expects $10 billion inflow of forex in a few weeks to improve liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

On the official market, the naira was trading at 884.53 against the dollar at 1200 GMT.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Mark Potter

