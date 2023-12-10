Social media critics have condemned the actions of self-acclaimed entrepreneur Francis Van-Laare after he claimed to have slept with nearly 70 women and released the women’s faces on the internet to celebrate his 70th birthday.

Van-Laare, who on Friday released on his verified Facebook page the now-deleted names and photos of women with whom he had sex, said he is releasing a book next year that will include the stories of more than 70 women. There will be a list. ‘Names and photos.

According to him, “70 years of reflection.” Have you poy me before? (sic) I’m putting together a picture slide of 365 photos to run.

“For the rest of December, starting on December 7. I think I’m reminded of some names from London and Italy in the 1970s that I ‘wrote’ and that I need to appreciate.”

Highlighting their names in the batches, he wrote, “Amina Ali, Farida Hasan, Jameela Ahmed, Zainab Ibrahim, Nasra Omar, Sameera Yousuf, Rahma Abdi, Faduma Hussain, Saeeda Jama, Habiba Mohammed, Ayesha Abdi, Fatima Mohammed, Zahra Ali, Halima Hassan, Safia Ahmed, Maryam Ibrahim, Khadija Omar, Hawa Yousuf, Asma Abdi, Naima Hussain, Leila Jama, Salma Mohammed.

Others are Ruqiya Abdi, Hafsah Ali, Muna Hasan, Zuhura Ahmed, Sabrina Ibrahim, Nadia Omar, Yasmin Yusuf, Laila Abdi, Amira Hussain, Zahra Jama, Fatuma Mohammed, Asha Abdi, Nafisa Ali, Shukri Hasan, Hanan Ahmed, Rania Ibrahim, Sumaya Omar, Huda Yusuf, Maimuna Abdi, Salima Hussain, Ayaan Jama, Fauzia Mohammed, Laila Abdi, Nadifa Ali, Sahra Hassan, Zainab Ahmed, Raha Ibrahim, Suhaila Omar, Eseohe Akhigbe, Osayi Lyoha.

In another video, the 70-year-old advised youngsters who are looking up to him to start achieving or even surpassing his records at the age of 15.

He added, “At 70 now, I now do just two or three jobs a week, rather than the three or four jobs I had a day at that young age.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians on the internet have continued to bash the self-acclaimed entrepreneur, while demanding justice for the mostly married women.

According to a netizen, Ladyety said, “I hope this man understands the seriousness of these actions.”

Another netizen, Mr Eniola, wrote, “Only an unemployed man will have sex every day. Married or not. 2-3 women a day means you are dead. He simply typed the names through permutations. He hasn’t slept with all of them.”

A psychiatrist said, “Granted he is extremely stupid. Is there no one within their circle who has even the slightest sense? Didn’t anyone advise him against this foolishness? neither?”

An anonymous person said, “I hope those women press charges. For God’s sake, these are married women now.

“What is this guy doing? Most of these women are now wives. I don’t think that’s necessary coming from someone his age. I’ve never heard of an idiot at the age of 70 before now. People close to him should advise him to give up all these tricks,” Adewale Damilare said.

Ijeoma Ebisike declared, “This man is busy celebrating sin instead of repenting knowing that his end is near.”

