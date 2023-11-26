Nigerian lender UBA eyes Kenyan SMEs with business deals

Oliver Alawuba, Group Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa, and Denis Denya, Executive Vice President of the African Import and Export Bank, during the signing of a $150m trade finance facility under Afriximbank’s Ukraine Crisis Adjustment Trade Financing Program (UKAFPA). [Courtesy]

Nigeria’s pan-African bank United Bank for Africa (UBA) has announced its plans to expand its lending operations in Kenya, East Africa’s largest economy.

The decision comes after UBA received a $150 million (Sh22.6 billion) trade finance facility from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), a pan-African trade bank.

In a statement, UBA said it will use this financial support to prioritize lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are currently facing challenges due to rising interest rates.

The agreement specifies that the facility will be used to finance trade and trade-related transactions for UBA’s clients in Kenya and other markets where it operates. Furthermore, this funding will also contribute to increasing financing for trade businesses in various sectors of the African economy, thereby mitigating the negative impacts of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Denis Denya, Executive Vice President of Afreximbank, highlighted that this funding is driven by the growing demand for trade finance support among UBA’s clients, which will ultimately increase confidence in the settlement of international trade transactions for strategic imports.

“This is critical to Afreximbank’s mandate to be able to increase production of SMEs, especially in the manufacturing sector, thereby supporting economic growth and development in Nigeria,” he said.

UBA’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, stressed that the facility will significantly enhance their efforts to promote intra-African trade, which has faced significant challenges due to the war in Ukraine.

Traders from Kenya and other African countries are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to engage in trade within the new continent-wide free trade area.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) aims to unite 1.3 billion individuals into a $3.4 trillion economic bloc, making it the largest free trade area since the establishment of the World Trade Organization.

“We have a long-term beneficial relationship with Afreximbank, we are pleased with our partnership as we jointly envision better treatment for our customers,” Alawuba said.

UBA, a major Nigerian bank with over 1000 branches, operates 20 subsidiaries across Africa, including countries such as Ghana and Ivory Coast in the west, Kenya and Uganda in the east, and Mozambique and Zambia in the south.

Additionally, UBA maintains representative offices in London, Paris and New York.

With its strong presence in these global financial centres, UBA says it aims to serve individuals and businesses across Africa through a variety of banking services such as retail, commercial and corporate banking as well as innovative cross border payments, remittances, trade finance. To promote relations between. , and supporting banking services.

