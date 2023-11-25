Nigerian entrepreneur wins 2023 Africa Business Heroes Award news ghana

2023 Africa’s Business Heroes Awards

Nigerian entrepreneur Ikpeme Neto won the 2023 Africa Business Heroes (ABH) award during the grand finale held in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda on Friday evening.

Founder and CEO of WellaHealth, a health care technology firm that expands healthcare access in Africa through innovative care pathways and cost-effective technology, shares his entrepreneurial journey and the role of WellaHealth in expanding health care access and improving lives. Impressed the panel of judges with his impressive performance. Continent.

Reflecting on his journey, Ikpeme, who originally trained as a doctor, stressed his commitment to solving health care challenges in Africa. “Our future is to save millions of Africans with better access to healthcare. We are currently based in Nigeria, but our goal is to expand across Africa to ensure everyone has good access to healthcare.

When giving advice to fellow entrepreneurs, Ikpeme emphasized flexibility. “As an entrepreneur you only fail when you give up. You can change business, strategy, channel, but the real trick to success is to never give up,” he said.

In second place was Kenyan national Thomas Njeru, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pula Advisors Limited. His agriculture insurance-technology company provides comprehensive coverage based on yield performance, protecting small farmers against various perils such as drought, frost, floods, storms, plant diseases and pests.

Claiming third place was Egyptian entrepreneur and Sprints co-founder and CEO Ayman Bazaar. Sprints provides an end-to-end solution to bridge the technical talent gap, including talent assessment, customized learning journey, job placement and ongoing support for career development.

The top three finalists emerged from a pool of 10 contenders, selected through rigorous semi-final business pitches and judging events. These entrepreneurs not only showcased their talent and business ideas but also became an inspiration for others to consider entrepreneurship as a viable career option.

The finalists were selected from over 27,000 applicants from 54 African countries. His start-ups span across diverse sectors including agriculture, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

Launched in 2019, the ABH competition aims to identify, support the next generation of African entrepreneurs dedicated to making a positive impact in their local communities, solving serious challenges and contributing to building a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the future. And to inspire. ,

Source: newsghana.com.gh