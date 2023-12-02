Interview with Ebun Feludu

Founder and CEO, Kokri Coconuts & Company

Lives: Nigeria

Ebun Feludu is the founder of Kokri Coconuts & Company, a Nigerian agro-processing company that transforms coconuts into a variety of food and personal care products. In this interview with Janet ClarkFeldu discusses:

How he started a business from his kitchen;

Acquiring its first clients which included Lagos coffee chain Café Neo and pharmacy group MedPlus;

facing the brink of bankruptcy due to non-payment by a major customer;

The company’s strategy to take control of its own cash flows; And

The importance of weathering the storms of entrepreneurship.

Coconut forms the basis of a multi-billion US dollar industry. The tropical fruit is valued for its nutritious pulp, water, oil and various by-products obtained from the peel and husk. The global market for coconut products is expected to reach $38.58 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4%. The growth in demand has been fueled by trends such as plant-based diets, the cosmetic appeal of coconut oil and the growing popularity of coconut as an ingredient in various food products.

Nigerian entrepreneur Ebun Feludu first became involved in the coconut industry due to personal health needs, as she sought alternatives for her lactose intolerance. Feldu has been lactose intolerant her whole life, but a year before she turned 40, she suddenly started experiencing very bad reactions to dairy milk. Struggling to find plant-based alternatives, she began producing coconut milk in her kitchen for personal use. Additionally, he tried to teach his young sons about entrepreneurship. He used the leftover coconut to bake banana-coconut bread, which he sold at school fairs and pop-up shops. The loaves were a hit, and people wanted more.

At that time, Feludu was running his own media company, Plug Media. The success of selling coconut bread, coupled with the challenge of not finding a suitable alternative to plant-based milk, convinced him to start a new business venture in coconut products.

They registered the business as JAM The Coconut Food Company in 2016, which has now been rebranded as Kokri Coconut & Company. The next step was to secure customers for his coconut products. In cases where it could not produce products itself, its strategy was to source from cooperatives, with Kokri handling bottling and sales.

Feludu contacted Café Neo, a coffee chain in Lagos. “I basically… asked if they had people like me, who are lactose intolerant, who needed a plant-based milk. And they said, ‘Yes…we need it urgently.’ And we started supplying them with coconut milk to all their outlets, which was really huge [for us], because they were a very established brand. We barely had any brand,” she recalls.

Shortly after, Feldu accepted an invitation to attend an event of the Women’s Economic Forum in India. With the aim of gaining in-depth knowledge about coconut processing, he used this opportunity to visit factories in Kerala.

from kitchen to factory

In Nigeria, coconut milk production from Feludu’s kitchen was increasing thanks to the Café Neo contract. Feludu began the certification process with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), which grants cottage licenses for small-scale production in homes. During a visit to his home, NAFDAC officials advised Feludu to consider a separate facility given the increasing scale of his production.

Shortly thereafter Kokri received a large order for coconut oil from MedPlus, a pharmacy chain he was trying to establish. The fact that Kokri was on the verge of obtaining its NAFDAC certification helped seal the deal. With this order, the company urgently needed to expand production. However, even with a small investment from Igro Agri Invest, an investment club Feldu had started years ago, he still lacked sufficient funds.

Feludu needed a strategy because, given double-digit interest rates, obtaining a loan from a traditional bank was financially impractical. So, with the help of his entire family, he launched a crowdfunding campaign to pay for the factory space. Supporters of the campaign were rewarded with a five-litre container of coconut oil for their contribution.

Currently, Kokari operates two factories in Lagos State – one in Badagry with a production capacity of 100 tonnes per month, and the other in Okun Ajah, which is capable of producing 35 to 40 tonnes monthly.

Serving industries and individuals

Kokari serves a diverse clientele, serving both corporate customers (business-to-business, or B2B) and individual consumers (business-to-consumer, or B2C).

On the B2B front, the company supplies coconuts and its by-products to manufacturing companies – such as cosmetics companies – who use them in their production processes. According to Feludu, B2B sales are growing significantly, making the current split between B2B and B2C sales almost 50:50.

“the trend, [is] Many FMCG manufacturers… even if they are not mainstream coconut manufacturers… they want to add an element of coconut to whatever they are doing. It could be their toothpaste, it could be their shampoo, it could be their skin care products,” says Feludu. “This is because market insights show that people consider anything made from coconut to be nutritious and healthy and consumers are attracted towards it.”

On the B2C side, Kokari supplies to retailers such as Shoprite, Hartleys, Grandex, Foodco, MedPlus and HealthPlus. The company has also served hospitality clients such as Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Zara Beach Resort and Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Kokari’s product line, which is produced in-house, includes edibles such as coconut cinnamon balls and coconut flakes; personal care products such as activated coconut charcoal powder for oral care; and other offerings such as fertilizer substrate and lacquered bowls made from coconut shells.

target abroad

Feldu has emphasized its deliberate focus on expansion into international markets, despite high local demand for coconut products, which already exceeds Kokri’s supply capacity. The company benefited from a grant from the Nigerian Export Extension Facility Programme, which enabled it to purchase packaging for an order which was then shipped to the UK.

Kokri has also made inroads into the US market after a recent trade show, with some stores carrying its products. Feldu believes that local presence is important for effective growth in the US. To this end, Kokri has registered a company in the US and is talking to potential partners with warehouses to handle local distribution. She explains that US buyers do not like to deal with the delays associated with shipping from Africa, preferring local availability and quick access to products.

The company’s other export markets include France, Dubai and South Africa.

Bridging coconut shortage in Nigeria

Most of Nigeria’s coconut production is concentrated in Lagos State, yet it falls short of meeting the country’s demand. As a result, large quantities of coconuts are imported from neighboring West African countries, Feldu aims to change this trend. She says there are 24 states in Nigeria with suitable climate for coconut cultivation.

Kokri has started coconut production on his own land. It also sells coconut saplings through its e-commerce platform and is also involved in training other farmers in coconut cultivation.

Human Resource Challenges

According to Feludu, one of the biggest challenges he faces is finding the right talent to scale the business and then being able to afford these employees.

Over time, Kokri Company developed an HR division, which now plays a vital role in ongoing employee training. This approach has successfully reduced employee turnover. The company currently has 48 employees.

Feludu also shares an important HR insight: the importance of ‘firing quickly’ when an employee doesn’t fit with the company culture. “When you know something is not working, take immediate action and move on. It sounds harsh, but it is necessary… otherwise, [that person] It will become a virus to that entire culture that you’ve spent years building,” she says.

building resilience to storms

There have been difficult moments over the past seven years, but Feldu cites cash flow problems arising from non-payment by an important customer as particularly challenging.

“Basically, we were almost going bankrupt. I remember sitting sad in the dark for two days, and when I woke up, I had this to say [to myself]: ‘Listen, I have to control cash flow.’

To gain control over its cash flow, the company started Kokri Café. The first of these cafes opened in Ibadan in September 2023, offering coconut-based smoothies and parfaits as well as a range of cocoa products directly to consumers.

Feldu has set his sights high, aspiring to establish multiple kokri cafes in the future while expanding into the local market and internationally. Additionally, the company is promoting a unique approach to growth by allowing its employees to become co-owners of the Kokari cafes it sets up, giving them a profit-sharing opportunity. “This is something the staff is really excited about. Because basically, there’s really no limit to how much they can earn, as long as they’re able to focus on making sure that outlet is successful,” explains the CEO.

Like all Nigerian manufacturers, Kokri has to contend with irregular power supply. When the national grid goes down, it costs the company a lot to run the generator to stay operational. “The amount of money we have to pay to generate our own electricity is really devastating for a business,” Feldu says.

Over the past year, the Nigerian Naira has weakened significantly against the US dollar, influenced by factors including the easing of foreign exchange controls, a decline in investment and a decline in crude oil exports. This deteriorating exchange rate has increased the cost of manufacturing inputs and materials, as many of these are imported. However, Feludu says this situation presents an opportunity for exporting manufacturers, as it could boost their overseas revenue flows.

He believes that tough times create resilience. “Running a business is really hard, but what happens is – when you decide you’ll never give up, when you decide whatever comes, I’ll handle it, I’ve got everything I need to handle it. Is – [then] You build ‘handling’ muscles,” she says. “So… you’ll be sitting in the middle of a storm… and you’ll be able to get out of that storm. But you only build muscles if you Go through the storm…What happens is that a lot of people go through the storm for the first time, and they run. So they never get a chance to exercise that muscle that we all need to strengthen.”

Contact information of Ebun Feludu, CEO of Kokri Coconuts & Company

