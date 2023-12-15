Ajibola Robert wins prestigious environmental award from Nigerian media firm

Robert was recognized for his efforts in advocating for a safe environment in Nigeria

Zeitin founder calls for cooperation among member states to achieve objectives set at COP28

Nigerian entrepreneur and environmentalist, Robert Ajibola, has urged collaboration among participants of the recently concluded COP28 conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The development comes as the management of Sun Newspapers has lauded the outstanding contribution of entrepreneur Ajibola Robert to the development of Nigeria and nominated him for The Sun Public Service Award 2023.

Ajibola Robert, FNSE, Founder of Zeitin Engineering and Expeditions into Deep Forests (right), receiving his nomination letter for the Public Service Awards 2023

The company explained the reason for the award

The publishing firm said this when a four-man delegation led by its Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Onuoha Ukeh, visited Robert at his office in Abuja on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, to submit nomination papers for the award. ,

The company said:

“Your selection for this award was well-deserved because of your outstanding contribution to the development of Nigeria.” With your unwavering spirit of public service, you embarked on a 14-day expedition into the deep forests of the Niger Delta to make a documentary. On the impacts of climate change on the region and on adverse environmental practices by residents.”

Ukeh told Robert that the editorial board strongly debated and agreed that he deserved the Public Service Award for his remarkable impact on society and commitment to public service, emphasizing that the award not only Public service is for those involved, but also for the individual. Who have performed well. Exceptionally good at influencing society through the public or private sector; Whose contribution has affected the development of the country.

Robert said:

“I am so grateful that what I started is useful to society and is making an impact that has made you take notice. No society has developed based on government initiatives alone, hence there is a need for greater coordination between governments and multi-disciplinary efforts. There should be level cooperation.” The private sector, individuals and local people are involved in preserving and protecting our environment for future generations.”

Robert makes the case for environmental protection

Referring to the recent COP28 in Dubai, Robert urges more local initiatives and collaboration in rainforest communities to reverse climate change.

He advised multinational companies, loggers, as well as the people of the Niger Delta rainforest to demonstrate practical actions and respect for the environment and make daily efforts to ensure that their activities always contribute to preserving the environment for future generations. Contribute. Please help.

Robert is the founder of ‘Expedition Into Deep Forests’ and the Niger Delta Human and Environmental Rescue Organization (ND-Hero).

An environmental right advocates peace and environmental justice. In 2021, Robert and his team of environmental lovers embarked on a 14-day expedition into the deep forests of the Niger Delta to explore the impact of climate change and adverse environmental practices being experienced by residents of the oil-rich region.

Top Nigerian lawyer Ajibola Robert reveals Nigeria’s path to development

legit.ng reports that a top Nigerian lawyer and cousin of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Ajibola Robert, has charged Nigerian engineers and scientists to explore origami technologies to move Nigeria towards technological development and progress .

Robert, an entrepreneur and founder of Zitin Engineering, and Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), on Friday, December 16, explained how the art of folding paper to make structures (origami) is becoming prevalent in modern technology. building.

Origami, the Japanese word for the art of folding paper into shapes and sizes, has become a major technological field used in space exploration, the engineer said.

