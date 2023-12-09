Nigeria takes big step towards refined oil production – BBC News

By Nkechi Ogbonna

BBC News, Lagos

1 hour ago

Image source, Nigeria Presidency

It took almost seven years to build the oil refinery in Lagos

The delivery of one million barrels of crude oil to a huge new refinery in Nigeria marks a major milestone in the process of enabling the country to produce its own fuel.

For years, the oil-rich nation has not been able to refine the product.

The country has to spend a huge amount of foreign exchange on the import of refined oil.

It is not clear when the giant Dangote refinery will start operating but once running, it will be a major step in reaching energy self-sufficiency.

The delivery of the first one million barrels of crude oil will be followed by a further five million barrels, allowing the plant to begin producing the fuel.

When fully operational, the $19 billion (£15 billion) facility in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, is expected to produce about 650,000 barrels per day.

It will start by making diesel, aviation fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) before moving on to producing petrol.

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man and chairman of the Dangote Group, said on Friday that “the coming months will be focused on expanding the refinery to its full capacity. I look forward to the next important milestone when we first Will deliver the consignment.” Products for the Nigerian market.”

The company claims that it will eventually be able to meet 100% of all Nigeria’s refined products requirements and will also have a surplus for export.

The continent’s largest economy and one of its biggest oil producers has faced challenges in fuel supplies, including a shortage of foreign currency, which has contributed to persistent fuel shortages in the country. Fuel cost has also become a major political issue.

For years, the price was subsidized – one of the few benefits that many Nigerians felt they got from the state.

Although labor unions have pressured the government to reverse its decision and alleviate the plight of most Nigerians, President Tinubu said it was a move that had long-term benefits.

In November, the government said it had saved more than $1.8 billion between June and September this year through the removal of subsidies, which will be invested in social development projects.

