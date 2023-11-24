Nigeria Central Bank chief vows to curb inflation, stable naira

(Bloomberg) — Nigeria’s central bank promised to restore price stability and stabilize the country’s battered currency, signaling further tight monetary policy.

Most read from Bloomberg

“The Central Bank of Nigeria remains committed to achieving monetary and price stability,” Governor Olayemi Cardoso said in a wide-ranging speech to bankers on Friday. “We will deal with institutional shortcomings, restore corporate governance, strengthen regulations and implement prudential policies.”

In his first speech after taking office in September, Cardoso said the central bank would instruct banks to increase capital levels. He also said that policymakers will adopt conservative central banking practices.

“As part of this new focus, the CBN has approved the adoption of an explicit inflation-targeting framework to enhance the effectiveness of monetary policy,” he said, adding that the bank was working on the details. “The CBN will provide further guidance, enhance transparency and maintain effective communication with the public to meet expectations.”

The speech at the end of the annual banking industry dinner was highly anticipated for evidence that he had a plan to deal with rising price pressures and currency weakness. The naira has declined by about 40% against the dollar since June.

In its last meeting in July, the central bank had increased its key rate by 25 basis points to 18.75%. Inflation has since risen to an 18-year high of 27.3%.

Cardoso said inflation would be effectively managed by tightening monetary conditions during the next two quarters.

His stance signals a desire to protect the central bank’s autonomy. President Bola Tinubu has already called for lower lending rates to spur growth.

But he gave no indication that policymakers were planning to meet soon as a meeting scheduled for earlier this week was canceled at short notice. He noted that the Monetary Policy Committee is required by law to meet four times a year and that this limit has already been achieved for 2023.

Since taking office, Cardoso has signaled a return to conservative policies at the central bank and he discussed controlling market liquidity in a speech.

The governor also said the bank is in the process of clearing the backlog of demand for dollars, which has had a huge impact on the Naira.

“We have begun payment of volatile advance foreign currency obligations, and these payments will continue until all obligations are paid off,” he said.

Rising prices of food and gasoline have fueled Nigerian inflation after Tinubu announced reforms that eliminated costly fuel subsidies and relaxed foreign exchange controls.

Finance Minister Vele Edun, who spoke before Cardoso at the dinner, said the measures were getting results and the government “will stick to it.”

(Updated with full latest details.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com