Nigel Farage to launch legal battle with NatWest over debunking episode

Nigel Farage has launched a legal battle with NatWest over the debanking saga, culminating in the resignation of chief executive Dame Alison Rose.

The former Ukip leader said he is instructing lawyers to take action against NatWest Group, with the aim of turning it into a class action.

The banking giant has tried to draw a line over the controversy by scrapping almost £7.6 million in potential payments to his former boss after he left the company in July.

It is a fair decision that Dame Alison Rose will not receive £7.6m in bonuses. Today I am instructing the lawyers to take action @NatWestGroup, My aim is to turn this into a class action as many others have been wronged. pic.twitter.com/qDuDYkaXfk – Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) 10 November 2023

The scandal came to light after Mr Faraz revealed in June that Coutts, which is owned by NatWest, was planning to close his account.

He claimed this was because of his political opinions.

Dame Alison’s departure came after she admitted she had spoken to a BBC journalist about Mr Farage’s relationship with Coutts.

The bank said on Friday that it had found “no case of misconduct” against him, but that he was not considered a “good leaver” and, therefore, he would not receive most of the discretionary portion of his pay package.

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Faraz said the bank’s decision was “right and correct”.

“But this is not the end of the NatWest saga. “I am today instructing lawyers to take action against NatWest Bank for what they have done, for their breach of trust, for their lies.”

He also tweeted: “I aim to turn this into a class action as so many others have been wronged.”

He will launch the legal battle next week, according to Sky News, which reports that he has instructed London-based Grosvenor Law to act for him in claims against both NatWest and Dame Alison.

The outlet cited an unnamed source as saying that Mr Farage could demand millions of pounds for damage to his reputation and to cover his legal costs.

Grosvenor Law declined to comment.

