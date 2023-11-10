Nigel Clough: Mansfield Town boss celebrates 25 years in football management

“Well, it’s a bit of a family business.” Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough tells how a year nine student got him into management 25 years ago.

The 57-year-old casually explained to a small group of pupils at St Andrew’s Primary School in the Nottinghamshire village of Skegby that his father was also a manager “long before his day”.

It was a casual nod to his late father Brian, a manager famous for the European and domestic glory he brought to Nottingham Forest and the success he had previously brought to their arch-rivals Derby County.

Accompanied by his energetic pet dog Bobby, Clough joined the English Football League’s Week of Action by helping to deliver a special leadership awards session for Mansfield Town’s Community Trust.

His long spell in management, multiple promotions with Burton Albion, cup runs with Sheffield United and a spell at Derby County make him the ideal guest speaker.

Clough himself never needed to look far for such inspiration and he still remembers everything he learned from his father – a manager under whom the former England international played and made League Two at Forest. Won the cup.

“It’s everything,” Clough said of his father’s influence.

Nigel Clough moved into management in 1998 at the age of 32, just five years after his father ended his managerial career at Nottingham Forest.

“Because of the principles and standards he’s established, you try to instill them and implement them into the players, the way we work, and create the kind of environment where players can thrive and want to work.” Can enjoy.

“To be honest, we enjoyed going into the jungle every day when we were training there.

“And you want players to feel that and I think if they do, they’ll play better and perform better.

“But I don’t think there are as many leaders now as there were then. Look at Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and since they lost Sir Alex Ferguson, they have never been anywhere near the same, because they The standards that were set.”

chloe and bobby dog

Nigel Clough was joined by his dog Bobby at St Andrews Primary School for the EFL’s week of action session.

Like his father before him, Clough has also had dog help with Bobby the Hungarian Vizsla, who was a regular at the Stags’ training base, just as Del Boy, Brian’s golden retriever, was a regular at Forest.

Injured players are tasked with rotating the bobby as part of their recovery sessions.

“He is beneficial at home and in training,” Clough told BBC Sport.

“They take you away from everything. No matter what the weather, you have to take them outside.”

“Everyone who has a dog will understand this. And when you get out there, and yes your phone goes off sometimes, but you can switch off and it’s a very enjoyable time. That’s That’s why they use them as therapy dogs in hospitals and schools.

“He [Brian] I think he might have been ahead of his time. We had to walk across the River Trent from the City Ground to the training ground and Dale walked with us.”

‘Ready to work hard’

During his 25 years as a football manager Nigel Clough has been in charge of only four clubs – Burton Albion (twice), Derby County, Sheffield United and Mansfield Town.

Although management may feel like the family business, Clough revealed he never imagined he would be heading into a career spanning more than two and a half decades when he joined seventh-tier team Burton as a player-manager. Decided to be. nineteen ninety eight.

As a new father, aged 32 at the time, the job with the non-league Brewers was a way of spending more time with his young family after leaving Manchester City the same year.

“Once you finish playing it wears on you,” Clough said.

The career change may have caught up with him, but he soon took Burton up the divisions.

He led them on their way to promotion to the EFL for the first time in the 2008–09 season when Derby turned to him as a non-league boss to lead them to the Championship.

Four-and-a-half years at Derby was followed by 19 months at Sheffield United, a stint which saw him save the then League One Blades from relegation trouble and reach the semi-finals of both the FA Cup and League Cup after being knocked out. On promotion.

Burton’s return saw him do the once seemingly unthinkable, take Staffordshire into England’s Second Division where they remained for two seasons.

But when football came to a halt during the Covid-19 pandemic, Clough showed the kind of leadership that defines him as a living Burton legend, and stepped down as boss to help cut costs.

“I think everyone needs a person at the top who leads by example,” Clough said.

“It’s not just strong figures, it’s figures who are willing to do hard things.

“There were no jobs in sight and it took six months to get back to Mansfield. But it felt like the right thing.”

‘The will to win is as strong as ever’

Clough admits that he never received assurances that another job would be found, and laments how little time managers are given when results go against them.

He has led the Stags to consistently challenge for promotion in recent years, leading them to a League Two play-off final at Wembley in 2022.

Mansfield are now fourth in the table and unbeaten in 15 League Two games to start the season – a club-record 20 games unbeaten run ended with three consecutive defeats in cup competitions.

Even now, Clough won’t take his job lightly, and readily admits that “you get scared every week that you’re only a few games away from being under pressure”.

And that’s why Clough says he approaches the job with more enthusiasm than when he started a quarter-century ago.

“I think it’s intensified because you know you probably don’t have much time left in the job – you just don’t know,” he said.

“And the will to win and succeed is as strong as ever.”

