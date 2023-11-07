Nifty News: The Simpsons Redeems NFT, Yuga Labs Executive Fired After Anti-Semitic Tweets & More – Cryptosaurus

The Simpsons redeem NFTs in new Halloween special

The animated television series The Simpsons spent an entire segment mocking non-fungible tokens (NFTs) during the latest 34th annual Treehouse of Horror Halloween special in a segment titled “Wild Barts Can’t Be Tokens.”

In the special, Homer accidentally puts Bart on the blockchain, and in the upcoming scenes, the producers poke fun at NFTs, referencing collectibles like Bored Ape Yacht Club, Doodles, as well as viral digital artist Beeple.

This special revolves around poking fun at the speculative nature of NFTs and how the market is largely driven by fear of missing out (FOMO).

Once Marge realizes Bart is trapped in the chain, she digitalizes herself as an NFT. She fights through trains on a virtual train – which is literally powered by FOMO – to save Bart, and fights NFT-themed characters the entire time.

The final joke begins when Homer finally succumbs to FOMO and fashions himself as an NFT. As he does so, the train slows down and the price of all NFTs drops to almost zero, and the episode ends with his iconic phrase “Doh!” ends with. Happens with.

Despite originally being the punchline of an episode-long joke, the NFT community on crypto Twitter reacted with joy to Beeple Saying Having his work featured on the show was a “bucket list moment” for him as an artist.

Notably, The Simpsons creators also created a parody of their own NFT collection – Golden Moments – which was first introduced by NFT platform VIV in conjunction with Disney+ in November 2021.

Vive’s official account reads, “We saw that.”

Dezeen leverages Simpsons NFT episode

NFT enthusiasts certainly didn’t let the Simpsons roast go to waste, with creators rushing to take advantage of the new hype for NFTs.

Just hours after the episode first aired, Italian parody artist Rino Russo launched a Simpsons-derived NFT project combining the likenesses of Simpsons characters with CryptoPunks.

The collection, called Springfield Punks, was launched as a free mint and quickly sold out as NFT fans jumped into action.

Bart is an NFT in Treehouse of Horror XXXIV Celebrate with Springfield Punks Mint Live now for FREE!! Mint Site: Contract: #simpsons #NFT #halloween #freemint pic.twitter.com/v1D9ccSj4X – Rino Russo (@RinaldoRu) 6 November 2023

At the time of publishing, the Simpsons Punks collection has seen 1,377 ether (ETH) in trading volume – worth $2.6 million at current prices, making it the third most traded collection on OpenSea in the last 24 hours.

Yuga Labs social lead resigns after anti-Semitic tweets resurface

Shpend Sahilu, social lead at NFT company Yuga Labs, announced he will be stepping down after anti-Semitic tweets he posted years ago resurfaced on social media.

Sahilu, known at

“I want to apologize to anyone I may have disappointed with my poor tweets,” he wrote in a Nov. 5 post on X.

Hello everyone, today is a difficult day. I am stepping down from my position at Yug Labs. Some tweets from my past have resurfaced and it has become a distraction from the club and what we are doing. These tweets do not reflect who I am or what I believe. It has been an amazing… – ngbshpend.eth (@NGBxShpend) 5 November 2023

A user attached a screenshot of one of the offending tweets from 2016 in the comments section of the original post, show He was joking about Hitler.

Yuga Labs, the company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club and Crypto Punks, has been accused of perpetuating anti-Semitic stereotypes in its artwork by controversial artists Ryder Ripps and Jeremy Kahane. These allegations, which took the form of a failed NFT collection, led to more than a year-long legal battle.

However, Yuga Labs recently won a legal victory against the provocative pair, with the court ordering Ripps and Kahane to pay Yuga Labs $1.6 million in damages for copyright infringement.

NFT sales are showing signs of strength after a year of decline

After a long and persistent decline in NFT sales, the market is finally showing signs of recovery, with monthly trading volume increasing for the first time in a year, according to a report from crypto data firm DappRadar.

“The year-long decline in NFT trading has been broken. Trading volume increased 32% from $306 to $405 million, almost back to the level seen in August,” the report said.

DappRadar found that NFT trading volume increased by $99 million in October compared to sales in September, bringing overall trading activity down slightly from August levels.

NFT sales volume increased by nearly $100 million in October. Source: Dapradar

Despite the significant month-over-month increase, it is worth noting that October’s volume of $340 million is less than the $1.98 billion volume seen seven months ago in March.

When it comes to trading volume, Ethereum-based NFTs still dominate the market, increasing by more than 50% in October. Meanwhile other networks such as Polygon, StarkWare and Flow saw their sales volumes decline by 48%, 42% and 32% respectively.

The report paid particular attention to NFT activity on the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, which – after suffering from the FTX decline – showed signs of strength, seeing a 15% increase in total trading volume.

Other Nifty News:

Attendees of Yuga Labs’ ApeFest event on November 4 in Hong Kong have reported irritation, damaged vision and “extreme pain” in their eyes, which they attribute to improper lighting.

NFT marketplace OpenSea announced on November 3 that it would be laying off 50% of its total workforce. Co-Founder and CEO Devin Finzer broke down The news from X states that the company is launching OpenSea 2.0 with a small team.

