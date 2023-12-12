NIFA warns of scams linked to Nebraska’s emergency rental assistance program

LINCOLN – Nebraskans are being warned about scam artists who are allegedly using social media platforms to help applicants obtain emergency rental assistance.

The Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, which is currently administering the federally funded IRA program for the state of Nebraska, is alerting people to be wary of fake website links and fraudulent offers related to the program.

For example, one Facebook post asked for personal information as well as a fee for help in getting rental assistance applications approved.

NIFA spokeswoman Robin Ambrose told the Nebraska Examiner that she is unaware of anyone in Nebraska who has been taken advantage of or fell victim to such offers. But he said NIFA had noticed suspicious social media activity and felt compelled to be proactive. It has issued guidance on avoiding scams.

The NIFA-administered Nebraska ERA program provides assistance with past-due rent, utility and internet payments to income-eligible Nebraskans outside Douglas and Lancaster counties who experienced financial hardship during the pandemic.

(Because of their size, Douglas and Lancaster counties applied for their own federally funded emergency rental assistance programs. Other entities administer those programs, while NIFA administers the ERA for the state’s 91 smaller and more rural counties.) Manages.)

Tips and guidance given by NIFA:

The only authentic way to apply for the program is online at NebraskaRentHelp.org, in person at a local Community Collaborative or by calling 1-844-429-6575.

Only Nebraska ERA program officials can determine an applicant’s eligibility for rental and utility assistance. Applicants who are approved for assistance will be notified by email.

There is no fee to apply or receive application assistance from the call center or community partners.

Applicants will never be asked for personal information through social media messages.

The funds will be sent directly to homeowners or utility providers.

Second round of emergency rental assistance, once a political issue, is now available to 91 Nebraska counties

To qualify for emergency rental assistance, applicants must have experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic; Have an income at or below 80% of the area median income; Rent your primary home in Nebraska; And become a legal resident.

The funds NIFA is now distributing are the state of Nebraska’s second batch of emergency rental and utility assistance. According to the then government, it was embroiled in funding controversies. Pete Ricketts refused to tap ERA II dollars that the federal government had set aside for 91 counties. Ricketts said at the time that the pandemic was over and that Nebraska should avoid becoming a “welfare state.”

Governor Jim Pilen reversed his predecessor’s stance and accepted what was left of the $120 million second tranche, about $48 million.

NIFA began accepting applications from tenants for that allocation in late September. Since then, about $587,000 in aid has been paid out, Ambrose said.

