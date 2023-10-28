Nidec Projections Guide Anticipated HDD Growth and Nirad UltraIO-as-a-Service

growth opportunities getty

In this article we look at Nidec projections for HDD spindle motor demand and analyze what this could mean for HDD demand this year and in 2024 and 2025. We also see the recent announcement by Nyriad of their HDD-based UltraIO-as-a-. Service on offer of premises storage.

Nidec supplies more than 70% of the spindle motors used in the HDD industry. Spindle motors and other HDD components need to be ordered and shipped before they can be assembled into HDDs, thus Nidec’s quarterly results may give some insight into the projected demand for HDDs in the next quarter.

The company’s June 2023 report said the number of spindle motors shipped to the HDD market declined by more than 30% to 172M units in calendar year 2022 from 259M units. It was estimated that HDD unit shipments in 2023 would decline by approximately 27% from 2022 to 2023 (from 172M units to 126M units). See slides related to the June Nidec 2023 report below. Nidec forecasts modest unit growth in 2024 and 2025, driven by capacity HDDs for servers.

Nidec HDD Motor History and Estimates NIDEC report

30 Septemberth Nidec’s 2023 report showed that the most recent quarterly unit shipments declined to 30M from 31M in the previous quarter. The company is placing greater emphasis on motors for automotive and other markets to provide growth to its small motor products. Following these Nidec estimates, projected HDD unit growth in 2024 and 2025 is projected to be minimal.

But data growth is expected and the inventory of storage devices at data centers, including HDDs and SSDs, is expected to end by the end of 2024. High projections of data growth from all types of IoT devices and the use of data to support AI workloads lead to widespread projections that demand for storage may increase in the years to 2024 and beyond. SSD and HDD companies have cut their production this year and SSD prices are expected to rise in 4th quarter of 2023.

Therefore, Nidec projections for HDD demand may either anticipate greater infiltration of SSDs into HDD secondary storage or anticipate HDD demand being much lower in 2024 and beyond. If the latter is true, HDD component suppliers such as Nidec as well as the three HDD companies, Seagate, WDC and Toshiba may not be prepared for the strong surge in HDD demand. This scenario will lead to a temporary HDD shortage until the HDD supply chain and HDD companies are able to get their idle production capacity back up and running.

Nyriad announced the launch of its UltraIO-as-a-Service, an on-premise storage-as-a-service (STaaS) offering. Nairad creates GPU-accelerated storage systems that leverage HDD storage for excellent performance, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility. The combination of GPU and CPU enables advanced erasure coding techniques and it is capable of achieving utilization of up to 92% of the raw storage capacity.

The company said its STaaS offering is focused on three core customer-friendly principles: capacity flexibility, billing flexibility and operational simplicity. Typically billing is based on capacity used with comprehensive reporting on storage consumption and system usage. Burst capacity prices are the same as on-demand prices per GB. The company says it has 24/7 active support with its service-level agreements.

Nidec HDD Spindle Motor Projection indicates slower growth in HDD shipments in 2024 and 2025. Nairad has announced its UltraIO-as-a-service on-premise storage offering.