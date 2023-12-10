Nico Hulkenberg, as always, is a steady hand

Nico Hulkenberg, as always, is a steady Handakiyan Jun/MB Media – Getty Images

Nico Hulkenberg, a 36-year-old driver with zero career podiums, is not the most exciting name in Formula 1. He is an experienced driver here for his consistent record of finishing a middling car, not for his tremendous speed. Although this may not be particularly interesting, it is exactly what Haas needs.

In 2021, Haas ditched two experienced drivers for a rookie duo. Circumstances outside of racing led him to move on from the disastrous Nikita Mazepin after one year, and veteran Kevin Magnussen’s performance against second-year driver Mick Schumacher suggested the team should consider him ahead of their other young driver. Need to grow. This gave the team the opportunity to bring in Hulkenberg, another proven veteran who could allow the team to focus on the issues of developing the car without worrying about developing the driver.

Neither driver was particularly impressive in 2023, but no one disappointed. The pair were good enough to show Haas what they lacked in the way of staying in the constructor’s standings, and that’s enough for a rebuilding team. In 2024, his job is still to continue providing feedback as the team works on building a competitive car. It’s one of the least competitive positions in auto racing, but it’s still a chance to race in Formula 1 every weekend.

How did he come here?

Hulkenberg’s time in cars dates back to 2005, when he made his Formula 1 debut in Germany for BMW. He won the GP2 (now Formula 2) championship on his debut in 2009, earning him a season at Williams. Despite his pole at Interlagos, he was dropped after the year and appointed to a reserve role at Force India in 2011. This led to a one-season stint at Force India before transferring to Sauber for a second season, then three more. Renault poached him for three unsuccessful seasons from 2017 to 2019, then he returned to Racing Point for his third stint with the team, now known as Aston Martin F1.

During all this, he accomplished little of note. He scored consistent points, enough to regularly finish tenth in the championship on middling teams, but he never achieved any of the surprise podiums that made Sergio Pérez on the same Force India team such a remarkable figure. His best championship finish, seventh, came in his 2018 season at Renault.

The highlight of his career actually came from Formula 1 during his surprise appearance at the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans. As an active F1 driver, he joined Porsche’s 919 program for a two-race schedule at Spa and Le Mans in his third car. Speed ​​and good attrition fortunes gave Hulkenberg the overall victory at Le Mans with Nick Tandy and Earl Bamber, a rare feat for an active F1 driver, equaled later by Fernando Alonso in 2018.

how was 2023

After three years as a reserve driver, Hülkenberg’s return to active Formula 1 competition was halted by the Haas car he drove. He put together both of the team’s biggest points-paying results of the season, seventh in Australia and sixth in the sprint race in Austria. They were the only highlight in a season where he otherwise scored no other points.

Considering how much Haas struggled with the car finishing 10th in the constructor standings, those two strong finishes are excellent results. The rest is disappointment, but Haas knows by now that it’s lost in the wilderness on the car design front. That’s why it chose experienced drivers in Hulkenberg and Magnussen, both of whom are good enough to show that drivers are not the program’s biggest problem.

target for 2024

Unless Haas has a revolutionary new design capable of moving to at least the middle of the pack next year, 2024 looks like just another year of fighting when points are a possibility. It may not be particularly fun or glamorous, but Haas is currently an aimless team in search of speed. Unless the program is fast enough to fight for the podium, Hulkenberg will look to hold on for another year in hopes of maintaining his place on the grid by placing the Haas car on the rare weekends where it can compete for those spots. Can do.

