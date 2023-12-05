Nicky Jam Talks Dropping 110 Pounds After Weight Loss Surgery

However, Jam insists that his surgery wasn’t a simple fix as he described a prescribed liquid diet following his procedure, saying, “I was just drinking liquids and stuff like that, and I was going crazy. I ain’t going to lie. First few days I cried.”

Jam continued, “You have to prepare yourself mentally for what’s coming, and it’s not easy. People say this is the easy way — they’re wrong,” Jam says of choosing bypass. “Here, you’re obligated to not eat. You can’t even drink liquids and eat at the same time. Because your stomach is so small, you’ll get full [so quickly]. So it’s like you got to learn how to eat, wait 20 minutes, and then you drink some liquid.”

Another part of the Dominican-Puerto Rican star’s new lifestyle includes playing basketball daily and being mindful of his alcohol intake. Jam, who admits he struggled with an addiction to Percocet, blames the drug for making him gain weight.

“Percs don’t make you skinny. It’s totally the opposite. I was fat and a drug addiict. So I was taking the pills, and I was so big,” he recalled.

He added, “I stopped drugs. I cleaned myself. I lost weight in those years, I lost weight, and people looked at me like, ‘Yo, you look brand new. You look like a different human being, And the way you love yourself and take care of yourself makes it easier for the world to love you and back you up. It’s just the way it is.”