Company manufacturing plant to supply EV battery manufacturers

Tesla, Panasonic, Northvolt visit Indonesian operations

Decision on customers expected by 2H 2024

MELBOURNE, Nov 27 (Reuters) – Nickel Industries is inviting electric vehicle and battery makers including Tesla to its Indonesian facilities as it seeks potential investors in the plant, the Australian company’s chief executive said on Monday.

The maker of nickel pig iron is expanding into high-purity nickel for the EV industry and is building a $2.3 billion plant in Morowali, Indonesia that will supply products such as nickel sulphate, matte and mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP).

Nickel Industries holds a 55% stake in the plant, with the remaining stake held by Chinese stainless steel maker Tsingshan.

CEO Justin Werner said Nickel Industries is looking for investors to take more than a 20% stake in the plant after partner Tsingshan reduced its stake.

“We are open to any automaker taking a stake,” Werner told Reuters. Tesla, Panasonic and Northvolt are among the companies that have visited or will soon visit the Indonesia plant, he said.

Indonesia produces more than half the world’s nickel and is expected to account for about three-quarters of the global supply by the end of the decade, as EV and battery makers increase their foothold in the country.

In March US carmaker Ford took a stake in a $4.5 billion nickel processing plant in Indonesia along with PT Vale Indonesia and China’s Zhejiang Huayu Cobalt.

Nickel Industries’ High Pressure Acid Leach (HPAL) plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and will supply about 70,000-80,000 tonnes of nickel product per year, Werner said, adding that the plant is expected to be delivered to customers by mid-2024. Looking forward to signing up. ,

He said it would try to have about 7,000-8,000 tonnes of MHP, about 10,000 tonnes of Class 1 nickel matte and 30,000-40,000 tonnes of either MHP, cathode or nickel sulphate, depending on market conditions. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Source: finance.yahoo.com