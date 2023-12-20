NHS ready for junior doctors' strike

The NHS is bracing for some tough days as almost half of medical staff in England are set to go on strike during one of the busiest periods of the year.

Amid the ongoing bitter dispute over salaries, junior doctors are scheduled to stage a strike from 7 am on December 20 to 7 am on December 23.

Hospital leaders described the walkout as “realizing their worst fear” as they grapple with a rising number of people needing help from winter viruses, particularly norovirus.

Training doctors who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) are also preparing for the NHS’s longest walkout ever, for six full days from January 3.

– Cheltenham A&E has been forced to close temporarily at various points in the coming weeks due to strikes.

– Major health and patient organizations warned that patients could be left “stranded” in hospital over Christmas despite being ready to go home because of the strike.

– In a letter, Age UK, the NHS Confederation, Healthwatch England, National Voice and the Patients Association also warned that the NHS will find it “extremely difficult” to maintain safe care during the walkout.

– Health service officials said that at the time of the strike, only two normal working days are left in three weeks due to public holidays and strikes.

– The NHS has said that emergency and urgent care will be prioritized during the strike and “almost all” routine care will be affected.

– Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, warned that the strike would cause “huge disruption”, but he urged people to seek care when they need it.

On Tuesday, Rishi Sunak described the attacks as “very disappointing”.

The Prime Minister told the Commons Liaison Committee: “The question is more for junior doctors, why are they refusing to accept what everyone else is now accepting, a pay rise at the top that is higher than someone else’s set. “It’s more generous than an independent body going into it.”

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins urged the BMA to call off the strike and resume negotiations.

“But we know that despite these measures and the hard work of NHS staff, these strikes can cause significant disruption to patients and put additional pressure on the NHS,” she said.

“If the BMA Junior Doctors Committee calls off these disruptive strikes and comes back to the negotiating table my door will remain open because we are making good progress.”

In a joint statement, Dr Robert Lawrenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairs of the BMA Junior Doctors Committee, said: “We were hopeful that following the much improved tone and approach of the new Health Secretary, Victoria Atkins, we would be moving closer to a Were.” Resolution of this dispute.

“We were encouraged by his insistence last week that even after our mutually agreed deadline passed and we were forced to call new strikes, we still had not heard his ‘final offer’.

“We have spent the last two weeks waiting for this final proposal, hoping that this will be the long-awaited credible proposal that we can put forward to our members. Unfortunately, we have yet to hear it.”

He called on Ms Atkins to arrange talks “even if the strikes are scheduled”.

Professor Philip Banfield, BMA chair of the council, said: “This is the last strike action of 2023, which will see 28 days of action by junior doctors. The Government is fully capable of zero days 2024 – but it now needs to make a serious and credible proposal that we can put to members.

Commenting on the action, Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “Trust leaders’ worst fears have been realized – they were afraid of more strikes this winter, and now junior doctors are leading a three-day full walkout. Starting. This is the last thing the NHS needs.

“Last winter was the worst that many trust leaders can remember and they are expecting this one to be even tougher.

“We urge the government and unions to return to the negotiating table without any preconditions, break the impasse and stop these strikes.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “There is no doubt that these strikes are coming at the worst time, with the NHS entering its toughest period of the year.

“During the period of industrial action patients may face longer waits, rescheduling of planned appointments and non-urgent treatments and some consolidation of services.”

The BMA had announced a strike earlier this month after talks between junior doctors and the government broke down.

Junior doctors in Wales are planning a 72-hour walkout from January 15, while doctors in training in Northern Ireland are being singled out for possible strike action. The people of Scotland have already come to an agreement with the Scottish Government.

The BMA’s consultant doctors in England have reached an agreement with the government, with members currently voting on whether to accept the agreement.

Specialists, Associate Specialists and Special Doctors (SAS) in England have also reached an agreement, which is being put before members.

