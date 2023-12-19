nhl trade bait list for the 2024 trade deadline

The NHL’s holiday roster freeze begins tonight and runs through Dec. 28. But once this is over, expect trade rumors and activity to increase, as the trade deadline (March 8, 2024) will be about two months away. The trade board has already seen insiders like Chris Johnston (TSN, The Athletic) and Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli. Using those trade boards, let’s compile a list of 20 players who could be trade targets for playoff contenders in the coming weeks.

Flames’ pending UFA leads the way

The Calgary Flames are in fourth place in the Pacific Division at 12-14-5, but they will likely be sellers at the deadline. This is probably the best move for them, because they can use a retool/reset or use whatever way you want to frame it.

If general manager Craig Conroy decides to sell, he will have some players who should be in high demand on the trade market. The Flames have three pending unrestricted free agents in defensemen Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin and center Elias Lindholm who could dominate trade talks.

Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (Photo by Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Let’s start with Lindholm, who could be the hottest trade target on the Flames’ part if they decide to sell. He is a first-line center on the Flames, but he is probably better suited to a second-line role on a Cup contender. It will probably cost a lot to acquire, but it might be worth it for a cup run.

Hanifin and Tanev should also have their fair share of contenders as defense is always a priority for Cup contenders. Hanifin is more of a puck-mover than Tanev, but he can play a top-four role on any playoff team. Tanev is one of the best defenseman in the NHL and has a right-handed shot, so expect him to be in demand as well. If the flames function correctly, they may be able to be reset quickly.

There is no star power in the trade market… yet

One thing that is clear from the current business circles is that there is not much star power available for business right now. Lindholm would count as one, but it appears this year’s trade market leans toward complementary players who will complete a team’s top-nine or second/third defense pairing.

However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be valuable players out there. Sean Monahan has been healthy for the Montreal Canadiens this season and could be an underrated trade-deadline addition for a team in need of center depth. The same is true of Adam Heinrich, who has been productive for the Anaheim Ducks this season.

There is still some defensive depth behind Hanifin and Tanev. The Philadelphia Flyers have been better than expected and are currently in a playoff spot. But if GM Danny Briere decides to sell, Nick Seiler and Sean Walker could add valuable depth to the defense.

There are also a lot of teams looking for goaltenders. The problem is that there aren’t too many marquee goalkeepers available. Some names that could be on the move are Jake Allen, Kayden Primeau and Kaapo Kahkonen. As Pierre LeBrun recently noted in The Athletic, teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils are teams to look for in goaltending. (‘From LeBrun: The NHL’s rumblings on defense, goalie trade markets earlier than usual’ – The Athletic, 12/8/2023).

The following list will change in the coming weeks once insiders update their trading board. No significant trades are likely to occur until the calendar reaches 2024, when most major deals in the NHL begin to occur. Until then, here are 20 names to keep an eye on in the coming weeks, via Daily Faceoff, TSN and The Athletic (‘From the NHL trade board 2023-24: The latest on all of Chris Johnston’s top targets’ – The Athletic, 12/1/2023).

Top 20 trade baits for the 2024 NHL trade deadline – December 19th

player Post age games played Target score cap hit Contract status 1. Elias Lindholm (CGY) C 29 31 7 20 $4.85 million ufa 2024 2. Chris Tanev (CGY) D 33 28 1 7 $4.5 million ufa 2024 3. Noah Hanifin (CGY) D 26 31 5 16 $4.95 million ufa 2024 4. Jake Allen (MTL) Yes 33 11 .901 SV% 3.58 GAA $3.85 million ufa 2025 5. Kayden Primo (MTL) Yes 24 6 .902 SV% 3.40 GAA $890,000 rfa 2025 6. Tyson Barrie (NSH) D 32 27 1 11 $4.5 million ufa 2024 7. Anthony Duclair(SJS) LW/RW 28 27 6 11 $3 million ufa 2024 8. James Reimer (DET) Yes 35 8 .911 SV% 2.58 gaa $1.5 million ufa 2024 9. Shawn Monahan (MTL) C 29 30 9 19 $1.985 million ufa 2024 10.Shawn Walker(PHI) D 29 30 3 11 $2.65 million ufa 2024 11. Nick Seiler (PHI) D 30 30 0 7 $775,000 ufa 2024 12. Adam Heinrich(ANA) LW/C 33 29 9 16 $5.825 million ufa 2024 13. Kaapo Kahkonen (SJS) Yes 27 14 .897 SV% 3.66 GAA $2.750 million ufa 2024 14. Philip Broberg (EDM) D 22 10 0 0 $863,333 rfa 2024 15. Andrew Peake (CBJ) D 25 9 0 3 $2.75 million ufa 2026 16. Adam Boquist (CBJ) D 23 13 0 3 $2.6 million rfa 2026 17. Anthony Mantha(WSH) LW/RW 29 24 7 11 $5.7 million ufa 2024 18. Pat Maroon (Minimal) LW/RW 35 28 3 12 $1 million ufa 2024 19. Tony DeAngelo(CAR) D 28 20 2 9 $1.675 million ufa 2024 20.Andrei Kuzmenko(VAN) RW 27 29 6 17 $5.5 million ufa 2025

Source: thehockeywriters.com