NHL teams along with NBA, MLB to launch responsible gaming campaign

New York – The National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the release of “Never Know What’s Next,” a 30-second spot that encourages responsible betting in sports. Is. With the support of sportsbook operators DraftKings, Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel, Penn Entertainment, operators of ESPN BET and the National Council on Problem Gambling, the spot reminds fans to do so responsibly and always set a limit. “Never Know What’s Next” will premiere on November 21 at 7:30 pm ET on TNT and on @NBA, @MLB and @NHL social platforms during the NBA In-Season Tournament Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers game. You can watch “Never Know What’s Next” here.

At the heart of this campaign is an educational message reminding punters that betting is a form of entertainment and should be done responsibly. The campaign seeks to inform punters with the important message that there is no “lock” and no “easy money” in sports betting. The venue features live game action from the NBA, MLB and NHL to showcase the inherent unpredictability of the game. Whether it’s a game-winning shot from outside half court, a game-changing save on the ice or a walk-off home run, the campaign reminds fans that every play, every shot, every swing is unpredictable. The campaign leads fans to the National Council on Problem Gambling’s digital destination that provides resources for fans to learn more about responsible gaming. All three leagues have taken a multi-pronged approach to legal sports betting and continue to deliver responsible gaming messages to fans.

“Working with our fellow sports leagues, gaming operator partners and responsible gaming partners to achieve this shared priority of making an impact on responsible gaming education across the United States – especially for youth bettors,” said the NBA’s Scott Kauffman-Ross. gets additional importance.” Senior Vice President, Head of Gaming and New Business Ventures. “Ensuring that fans are aware of the inherent risks if they choose to bet and correcting the misconception that sports betting is a good way to make money is integral to the NBA’s approach to legal sports betting “

“We are incredibly proud to be a part of this important campaign with the NBA, the NHL and our operator partners,” said Casey Brett, MLB senior vice president of business development. “It is paramount that when our fans place a bet, they know how to do so responsibly – and this initiative is a small but important part of our continued commitment to ensuring that everyone who places a sports betting wager is safe and secure. Stay safe.”

“This campaign continues our ongoing commitment to educating fans about the importance of responsible betting,” said Keith Wachtel, NHL chief business officer. “With more fans than ever before having the opportunity to wager legally in their home states, it is imperative that we work with our media and sportsbook partners, as well as our friends in the NBA and MLB, to manage the risks. “To educate and emphasize and encourage the importance of setting limits and responsible betting, especially among our growing fan base in the younger demographic.”

