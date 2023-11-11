NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Free Agent Forwards

Welcome to another edition of NHL Rumors! Things are heating up across the league and rumors are spreading rapidly. These are exciting times, especially for the San Jose Sharks who have won two in a row. While that’s all in good fun, today’s rumors relate to the Toronto Maple Leafs and a prized free agent forward.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Rumor: Darren Dreger discusses the Maple Leafs trade market on Insider Trading

Is it time to panic in Toronto? not necessarily. It’s still early in the season but there are some serious things that need to be addressed by the club. It’s also eye-opening to have Sheldon Keefe come out and talk about defenseman John Klingberg’s safety. Although he makes a good point, Klingberg is only part of the problem.

Toronto has struggled to consistently score goals and defend well. As a team, they rank 28th in goals against per game (3.62) and 23rd in save percentage (.885). Despite the talent up front, these issues are glaring and plaguing the team. But where do they go from here and how can they improve?

Dreger explains that they are working the phones and researching the trading market. Toronto could use a shut down defenseman and help on the back end. However, it is worth noting how many injuries have occurred in the rear. It is never easy to be below the top level players and players who are usually a spare player are playing full-time.

With a next man up mentality, the biggest thing Toronto can do is provide a consistent effort defensively. At 5v5, Toronto has the fourth-most expected goals against (31.08) and have allowed 30. Simply put, they need to be better and not allow the opposition to create quality chances. Brad Treliving is not shy about taking action and time will tell how he addresses things.

Rumor: Chris Johnson discusses teams in the mix for Patrick Kane on insider trading

The second of our NHL rumors concerns the biggest free agent on the market. We’re officially on Patrick Kane watch. He is still recovering from offseason hip surgery and is getting closer to game action. The time has come and the race is off. Four teams remain in the mix and they are the New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, and Detroit Red Wings. Each team has its own special connection and appropriate spot for it in the lineup.

New York

As we all know the Rangers are the team he wanted to be traded to and he got his wish. But does he make a comeback? It’s possible he could return to Broadway and fit into their top line. Alexis Lafreniere has been great and he’s got a good connection playing alongside Artemi Panarin. However, Kaapo Kakko only has two points on the season and Blake Wheeler scored his first goal last night against Minnesota. The depth has been tremendous for the team this season but Kane has moved the needle on the top line. A healthy Kane along with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider would be great for a team that is at the top of the division.

Buffalo

Kane has been linked to Buffalo since the summer, being the latest in NHL rumors. Most welcome. After an illustrious career with the Chicago Blackhawks, he could end his career by returning home. Buffalo has shaped its core and is one of the better offensive teams in the league. Young talent has taken the next step in the games there and adding a veteran to the mix could give them a boost.

Buffalo has scored the tenth-most goals at 5v5 (30) and have scored 41 goals overall. This team is led by Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin but has plenty of depth. The pairing of Thompson and Kane would be lethal for the league and could be the move that helps them move up in the standings and reach the playoffs.

Florida

This is only because of the connection with Bill Zito. Zito and Kane were together in Chicago and the reunion seems like a perfect match. Florida has key players injured but remains in the standings. However, they could use the edge offensively as they have scored 35 goals in all situations. This is not for lack of effort, as he has generated the 12th most expected goals for (43.1).

The addition of Kane gives them someone who can be a playmaker but also has finishing ability. This will be a challenge, as they are right on the opposite side of the salary cap. The connection is there but bringing it in will be a challenge.

detroit

Finally, another great addition to “Yzerplan”. Steve Yzerman is beginning to see the Yzerplan coming to fruition. The team is performing well and is on top of the Atlantic Division. The happiest man in the Motor City is Dylan Larkin, who watched lightning strike a bottle while playing with Alex DeBrincat. As Johnston mentioned, DeBrincat is the link to attracting Kane to Detroit.

Kane and DeBrincat played together in Chicago and did well. Like Panarin, DeBrincat loved playing with Kane and the two could reunite with Detroit. Kane would give the Red Wings another scoring threat and round out the team’s depth. The forward group is playing well and contributions are coming from everywhere, but adding Kane would give Detroit a lethal top line.

This will be a thing to monitor as a decision will be taken sooner rather than later. These are the teams in the mix, so get your popcorn ready.

Source: www.yardbarker.com