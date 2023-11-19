NGO says Italy’s cultured meat ban just a ‘strategic move’ ahead of EU elections

ROME, Italy – MAY 29: European Union (EU) and Italian national flag banners hang in central Rome , [+] May 29, 2018 in Rome, Italy. Italy has been facing a serious economic and political crisis since the last Italian elections. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images) getty images

Additionally the Italian Parliament approved much-discussed legislation banning the production and marketing of farmed meat on November 16, following a similar outcome from a Senate vote earlier this summer.

While the government claims the measure is to protect Italian food culture and heritage, civil society organizations believe the ban is in the strategic political interest of Italy’s Giorgia Meloni Brothers ahead of the European elections in the summer of 2024. Works.

During a Parliament debate on 16 November, Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida – representative of the Prime Minister’s party – expressed his desire for ‘a different Europe’, supporting Italy in banning any form of ‘synthetic food’ from other countries. Requested to join together.

The idea doesn’t seem to be catching on: On November 17, the German government announced a $41.4 million fund to pursue alternative proteins. Similarly, Denmark’s Agriculture Minister Jacob Jensen revealed to Forbes his intention to revisit existing procedures for new foods such as farmed meat at the EU level.

TRIS move

In early October, the European lab-meat community celebrated Italy’s official return of its Technical Regulation Information System Notification (TRIS) to the EU for this bill, an EU procedure aimed at eliminating barriers within the bloc’s internal market. Had to stop.

If farmed meat were to be banned in Italy, European laboratory-grown producers would see a distortion of the free movement of goods across EU countries, which is granted by EU law.

The Government is aware that the proposed law is currently illegal from a European perspective. Asked whether the withdrawal signaled Italy’s retreat, Lollobrigida replied that the ministry intended to present a strong legislation text to the Commission, thereby ensuring that it would pass EU-bloc decisions.

Various products with cultured cells were developed by the company Blue Nalu. blue drain

European member states are not obliged to wait for TRIS notification approval to enact legislation in their country.

Some civil organizations suggest that the decision to withdraw was made solely to avoid EU scrutiny and to buy time for both houses to approve the process. Francesca Gallelli, public affairs adviser at the non-profit organization promoting alternative proteins Good Food Institute Europe, said the text approved by Parliament was similar to the text previously sent through the TRIS process.

The EU-bloc will therefore be called upon to take account of the same text that the minister once described as weak.

Galelli said that if the Commission or a member state had raised comments within the TRIS process in October, the period for non-adoption of legislation would have extended to the end of January.

Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty and Forestry during the XX , [+] The International Agriculture and Food Forum was organized by Coldiretti at Villa Miani. Rome (Italy), November 24, 2022 (Photo by Massimo Di Vita/Archivio Massimo Di Vita/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Strategic steps before European elections

Chiara Caprio of the Italian animal welfare NGO Esseri Animali commented that the decision to withdraw the law was a deliberate internal political choice of the Brothers of Italy party, aimed at promoting this government’s outcome before the European elections.

In the European Union, the party positions itself within the Euroskeptics. IEuropean conservatives and reformist groups are hesitant to hand over shares of sovereignty to the European Commission.

By achieving positive results in both houses, the Italian government creates the illusion of a correct policy, and calls the ban a ‘victory for Italy’. The government is already looking at future confrontation with the EU in a very famous “us against them” narrative, previously used in election campaigns to discredit political opponents and win over people.

The latest Italian citizens’ voting intentions polls reveal continued support for Meloni’s party, while indicating a gradual decline for right-wing parties such as Lega Nord and Forza Italia, which are in government coalition with Brothers of Italy.

return to Italy

But the proposed policy must receive approval from Italian President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella to take effect. Experts caution that this approval is uncertain.

President Mattarella has already expressed concern about this measure due to strong indications of violations of European Single Market law, with possible infringement proceedings by the European Commission.

Earlier in October, Prime Minister Meloni also proposed reforming the Italian Constitution to reduce the decision-making power of the President of the Republic.

The Italian pro-European party +Europa launched a signature collection on 17 November to ask the President of the Republic not to sign the text of the law. In this scenario, the legislation would be sent back to Parliament, which would need to adopt significant changes before being tabled once again.

Caprio noted that if the law is approved, environmental NGOs may consider launching strategic litigation against the government’s bill to stop the law.