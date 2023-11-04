Source: AdobeStock/MininixDoodle

The market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is experiencing a resurgence, with October seeing a substantial 32% increase in trading volume compared to the previous month.

According to data released by crypto data firm DappRadar, NFT trading volume increased by $99 million in October to reach $405 million, a sales level not seen since August.

DappRadar noted that this increase marks a significant turnaround from the year-long decline in NFT trading.

The report highlights promising signs of improvement in the sector, giving new hope to projects that have faced challenges throughout this year.

While the market for profile picture (PFP) projects like Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club (BYC) has experienced a slowdown during the crypto winter, the recent surge in NFT trading volumes could signal a broader revival in the digital asset industry. ,

The surge in NFT trading volumes coincided with the price of Bitcoin rising above $35,000, reaching its highest point in 16 months.

Analysts suggest that this price increase was driven by anticipation of the possible approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States.

Solana NFT bullishness continues

The DappRadar report also mentions Solana (SOL) as a notable network showing growth, with NFT trading volume on the high-speed layer-1 blockchain increasing by 15% from $24 million to $27.6 million.

According to CoinGecko, October saw Solana’s price surge by a remarkable 65%, rising from $23 to nearly $38.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, led the way in NFT trading, with trading volume increasing by 50% across various blockchains supporting NFTs.

“While there was growth on Ethereum, other chains have seen a significant decline in sales volume. The report said sales volumes for Polygon, StarkWare and Flow declined by 48%, 42% and 32% respectively.

As NFT trading picked up in October, the minimum prices of popular PFP projects also saw an increase.

For example, the minimum price of an NFT from Bored Ape Yacht Club rose from Ethereum’s $40,000 price to around $55,000.

While the increase in trading value may create optimism among NFT traders, it is important to note that the trading volume of $405 million in October is still significantly less than the $2 billion in NFT sales seen in March.

Additionally, NFT sales continued to decline last month, with the total number of NFTs sold decreasing by 5%, from 3.58 million in September to 3.4 million in October, as reported by DappRadar.

However, this decline was less severe than the significant drop of 290,000 NFT sales in August.

