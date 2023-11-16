NFTs are on the rise again – NFT sales are up 40% in the last 7 days – Cryptosaurus

Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

The global non-fungible token market continues to flourish, giving collectors and traders the impression that NFTs are here to stay. Over the past several months, NFTs have suffered massive declines before testing the uptrend again earlier this month. In this article, we will assess the state of NFTs over the last seven days:

Data obtained by CryptoSlam.io, an on-chain data aggregator, shows that sales volume has increased in the global NFT market this week. Over the past seven days, the global NFT market has generated $238 million in trading sales volume, up 40% from the previous week. The last time the NFT market reached such highs was earlier this year.

Bitcoin ordinals lead short bull run

Non-fungible token collectibles hosted on the Bitcoin blockchain network led the NFT market this week, outperforming the leading Ethereum NFTs. Over the past seven days, Bitcoin NFTs have attracted $100 million of trading sales volume, while Ethereum-based NFTs have garnered $93 million of sales volume. Bitcoin ordinals are up 69%, while Ethereum NFTs are up 13.48%.

Source: CryptoSlam.io, NFT sales by blockchain in the last 7 days

This week, digital collectibles hosted on the Solana and Polygon blockchain networks are the third and fourth most traded NFT collectibles. Over the past seven days, the Solana-based NFT collection has garnered $17 million in trade sales volume, while Polygon-based NFTs have recorded a sales volume of $6.4 million. Solana and Polygon-based NFTs are up 165% and 43%, respectively.

Non-fungible tokens hosted on Mythos Chain and Arbitrum are the fifth and sixth most traded NFT collections this week. Over the past seven days, Mythos chain-based NFTs have recorded a trading sales volume of $6.3 million, while Arbitrum NFTs have garnered a sales volume of $5.7 million.

The five most traded NFTs in the last 7 days

Source: CryptoSlam.io, Most Selling NFTs in the Last 7 Days

1. $SAT BRC-20 NFT

$SAT BRC-20, an NFT collection hosted on the Bitcoin network, has been the highest-selling over the past seven days. During this period, $SAT BRC-20 has generated trading sales volume of $32 million. The sales volume of the $SAT BRC-20 NFT has increased by 9.18% over the past seven days.

2. CryptoPunks NFT Collection

CryptoPunks, an NFT collection that formerly belonged to digital asset incubation Larva Labs but is now owned by Yuga Labs, has been the second best-selling NFT collection this week. Over the past seven days, the CryptoPunks NFT collection has recorded a trading sales volume of $15 million. CryptoPunks NFT sales have increased by 95% during this period.

3. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT

Bored Ape Yacht Club, an NFT collection from digital asset firm Yuga Labs consisting of a definitive set of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network, has been the third most traded NFT collection this week. Over the past seven days, the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection has recorded a trading sales volume of $12 million, up 27% from the previous week.

4. $RAT BRC-20 NFT

$RAT BRC-20, another NFT collection hosted on the Bitcoin blockchain network, has been the fourth most-selling NFT collection this week. Over the past seven days, the $RAT BRC-20 NFT has garnered a trading sales volume of $12 million. $RAT BRC-20 NFT sales volume is up 69% from last week.

5. $BTC BRC-20 NFT

$BTCs BRC-20, another NFT collection hosted on the Bitcoin blockchain network, has been the fifth most traded NFT collection this week. Over the past seven days, $BTCs BRC-20 has garnered a trading sales volume of $6.9 million, up 252% from the previous week.

Token Vesting Plan #284 has been the most expensive NFT collectible, selling for $3.4 million eleven hours ago. Uniswap V3 position NFT-V1 #07 was the second most expensive NFT collectible this week, selling for $922,163. $BTCs BRC-20 has been the third most expensive NFT collectible this week, selling for $376,307 seven hours ago.

Related NFT News:

New Crypto Mining Platform – Bitcoin Minetrix

Audited by Coinsult

Decentralized, secure cloud mining

earn free bitcoin daily

Native Token on Presale Now – BTCMTX

Staking Rewards – Over 100% APY

Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech