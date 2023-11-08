NFTs are on the rise again – minimum price for blue-chip NFTs rises by +10%

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

After suffering a severe downturn over the past several months, non-fungible tokens have shown mild signs of recovery. The NFT recession began in the middle of this year, causing many blue chip NFTs to secure 70% of their minimum price value. Below, we have listed some NFT collections that have seen a minimum price increase in recent days.

We are closer to a bull market than ever before. The Halloween episode of The Simpsons included NFTs. Joe Rogan and Elon Musk discuss the pros and cons of NFTs. Mark Cuban talks about NFTs. Andrew Tate shares his thoughts on NFTs. Bitcoin is up 66% YTD. Solana is up 75%… pic.twitter.com/cv6eTaN7o0 – Kermit 🐸 (@crypto__kermit) 7 November 2023

1. Blue-Chip Azuki NFT Collection

Blue-chip Azuki, an NFT collection from digital asset firm Chiru Labs, featuring a limited set of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network, is a perfect example of an NFT collection that has seen a significant increase in minimum value value . Over the past 30 days, Azuki has seen its lowest price increase by 30% to 5.69 ETH.

Source: nftfloorprice.com, blue-chip NFT floor prices

2. CryptoPunks NFT Collection

Blue-chip CryptoPunks, an NFT collection from digital asset firm Larva Labs consisting of a limited edition of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network, is another NFT series that has seen a rise in minimum value value. Over the past 30 days, the CryptoPunks NFT minimum price has increased by 10.78% to 49.85 ETH.

3. Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT

Mutant Ape Yacht Club, an NFT collection from digital asset firm Yuga Labs featuring a limited set of 20,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network, has also seen its minimum price increase in recent days. Over the past 30 days, the Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT floor price has increased by 11.54% to 5.55 ETH.

4. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT

Bored Ape Yacht Club, an NFT collection from digital asset incubation studio Yuga Labs that has a fixed set of 10,000 NFTs, has also seen its minimum value increase in recent days. Over the past 30 days, the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT floor price has increased by more than 10% to 28.34 ETH.

5. Blue-Chip Clone

Blue-chip Clone Over the past 30 days, the minimum price of Clone X NFT has increased by more than 52% to 1.58 ETH.

Source: nftfloorprice.com, blue-chip NFT floor prices

6. Milady Maker NFT

Milady Maker is an NFT collection from digital asset firm Remilia, consisting of a limited set of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network. In recent weeks, the minimum price of the Milady Maker NFT collection has seen an increase. Over the past 30 days, its lowest price has increased by 41% to 2.60 ETH.

7. Meebits NFT

MeatBits is an NFT collection that previously belonged to digital asset firm Larva Labs but is now owned by Yuga Labs. MeBits, an NFT collection consisting of a limited edition of 20,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network, has recently seen its minimum price increase. Over the past 30 days, its lowest price has increased by 24% to 1.20 ETH.

8. Doodles NFT Collection

Doodles is an NFT collection created by Ivan Kest, Scott Martin, and Jordan Castro, consisting of a limited set of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network. In recent weeks, Doodles has seen its floor price rise. Over the past 30 days, the Doodles NFT floor price has increased by 75% to 2.09 ETH.

9. Moonbirds NFT Collection

Moonbirds is an NFT collection from digital asset firm Proof Collective, consisting of a definitive set of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network. Moonbirds has seen its minimum price increase amid the resurgence of the NFT market. Over the past 30 days, its lowest price has increased by 57% to 2 ETH.

10. OtherDeed for OtherSide NFTs

Otherside is an NFT collection from Yuga Labs’ metaverse gaming venture Otherside, consisting of a limited edition of 100,000 NFTs hosted on Ethereum, the largest network for NFTs. Recently, OtherDead has seen its minimum value increase following the NFT resurgence. Over the past 30 days, its NFT minimum price has increased by 13% to 0.65 ETH.

Source: nftfloorprice.com, OtherDead NFT Floor Price

NFT sales increased 43% in last 7 days

Apart from minimum prices, the NFT market is up in almost every metric. Global NFT sales crossed the $100 million threshold for the first time since mid-August, and wash sales are at their highest level in nearly four months. This was the fourth consecutive week of growth in total NFT sales.

Data compiled by CryptoSlam.io, an on-chain data aggregator, shows that the global NFT market has grown by more than 43% this week. Over the past seven days, the global non-fungible token market has recorded a trading volume of $133 million. During this period, the number of people buying NFT has increased by 17%.

