NFTs are back? Sales surge 32% in October, led by Ethereum

According to a report released by crypto data firm DappRadar, crypto’s JPEG market is showing signs of life – despite massive layoffs at major marketplace OpenSea on Friday – as NFT trading volume increased by $99 million in October compared to the previous month. Has gone.

“The year-long trend of decline in NFT trading has been broken,” DappRadar wrote, noting that NFT trading volume increased 32% from $306 million in September to $405 million last month. The company described this as sales levels not seen since August.

NFTs are unique digital tokens that represent ownership of an object, often digital art. While the market for NFTs was bullish throughout 2021 and the beginning of 2022, this year has been tough so far for many profile picture (PFP) projects – as hype for collectibles like Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club (BYC) has dragged on for a long time. It’s cool amid the ongoing crypto winter. ,

However, there may be signs of warming in the broader digital asset industry. Analysts say the surge in NFT trading volumes came as the price of Bitcoin jumped above $35,000 – touching its highest price in 16 months, on hopes that a spot Bitcoin ETF could soon be approved in the US.

DappRadar’s report highlighted Solana as a notable network in terms of growth. NFT trading volume on Speedy Layer-1 increased by 15% from $24 million to $27.6 million, DappRadar reports. Meanwhile, Solana’s price surged 65% in October, from $23 to nearly $38, according to CoinGecko.

NFT trading volumes across the various blockchains supporting the class of tokens are captured in DappRadar’s report. And across all networks, a 50% surge in NFT trading volume on Ethereum – the crypto’s second-largest coin – kept it “leading the pack,” DappRadar said.

As JPEG influx increased in October, the minimum price for some popular PFP projects – or the cheapest listed NFT on the secondary market – also increased. For example, the minimum price of an NFT from the aforementioned Bored Ape Yacht Club rose from Ethereum’s $40,000 price to around $55,000.

The price surge of PfP projects boasting large market capitalization was recently touched upon by Punk9059, research director at NFT startup Proof. Pseudonymous researcher, “Uptober is here.” said on twitter Last week.

While DappRadar’s report may raise WAGMI-like expectations among some NFT traders, the $405 million in NFT trading volume throughout October is a modest amount compared to the $2 billion in manually traded JPEGs in March. Additionally, NFT sales continued to decline last month.

Despite the increase in trading value, the total number of NFTs sold in October decreased by 5% from 3.58 million in September to 3.4 million last month, DappRadar reports. Still, the decline was less severe than when NFT sales dropped by 290,000 in August.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co