NFTs are back and this time they're useful – Pudgy Penguin, Women Rise

In 2020, “fungible” became one of the most searched words on GoogleGOOG, and by 2021, Collins Dictionary made “NFTNFT” its word of the year. That same year, non-fungible tokens (NFTs for short) were really very popular, with over $40 billion spent on digital assets and artwork on Ethereum alone. After the boom came recession.

NFT Values ​​Almost End in 2022. Just ask Justin Bieber, one of the most publicized examples, whose $1.3m (500 ETH) Bored Ape NFT is now valued at less than $60k. Blockchain data providers suggest that the NFT crash saw the entire NFT market drop in volume by 97%, contributing to the overall crypto crash that wiped out approximately $2 trillion in value from the industry.

Reflecting on the accident and why the penguins were important

When I look back at everything, it becomes very clear what happened. The publicity drove up prices, and the “great fool” theory prevailed (the one paying more for an overpriced property is always a greater fool – unless it is not). JPEGs were almost certain to see a drastic decline in 8-bit characters without any utility, as experts like Gary Vaynerchuk had already warned. However, some progressive projects offer a glimmer of hope that NFTs will eventually find their place in society. Now, I’m happy to say that they did.

Pudgy Penguin was a project that kept itself away from all the hype while managing to avoid extreme price volatility. While other collections were in chaos, CEO Luca Netz was busy accelerating the brand, creating exciting retail partnerships, and proving value. That doesn’t mean there aren’t obstacles and setbacks in the Pudgy Penguin story, but the brand’s appeal and adaptability have led it to thrive throughout the years.

In 2023, Pudgy Penguins announced the launch of a physical toy line available at WalmartWMT and Toys R Us. Each toy comes with a QR code that takes buyers to their Web3 home, Pudgy World. At Art Basel, it announced the alpha launch of Pudgy World, an immersive, digital environment that will be accessible to everyone when the initial version launches in 2024. Players will be able to explore an open world, customize their unique penguin characters, and move forward. Take a story-based journey, and interact with friends along the way. Pudgy Penguins also announced two new protagonist characters, Pudgy and Peaches, who will advance the game’s story while expanding the company’s IP. It’s been an incredible year for Pudgy Penguins, starting with the company raising $9 million and ending with innovation in the retail and gaming sectors.

“The majority of the NFT market has left me frustrated and disappointed,” Luca told me. “The community and venture capital had raised a lot of money for many NFT projects, and the output was weak, with too many buzzwords and not enough utility. It seemed like many projects were running at a high level and didn’t really offer any innovation. Instead of standing by quietly, we decided to take a more inspired approach to NFT project development, and the results speak for themselves. In fact, we have left NFTs behind and are working on new areas that will drive greater utility and value for our community.

What is the reason for the boom in the NFT market?

For most of the lifetime of the NFT market, OpenSea has been the largest and most active NFT market. However, in 2023, it was overtaken by a new rival called BlurBLUR.io. The main reason Blur was able to come in first place was a new fee structure, offering collectors a 0.0% transaction fee and 0.5% enforceable royalty on open and decentralized collections, as well as improved speed and ability to beat bots. Provided more opportunities. In short, it’s faster, cheaper, and more authentic for collectibles and their collectors, which is why it now controls about 80% of all NFT trading volume. Finally, NFT markets are innovative and competitive again, which could signal a strong comeback for the sector.

I believe the recent surge in NFT activity is driven by much more than just coin prices; This is due to the rise of utility-based NFTs.

Distillery, charity, and women’s empowerment

There are countless NFT projects that are working toward real utility, tangible rewards, and even broader well-being. A prime example of this is the Umoja Foundation. If utility lies in making our lives a little better or easier, shouldn’t there be bigger projects to help those living the hardest lives? This is part of the mission of Umoja, which is working with schoolchildren in Uganda to create digital art NFTs that can be sold to help local orphanages. His most recent collection is now up for auction on Rarible. The NFT then boasts four utilities – early access to future NFT drops, VIP entry to virtual and IRL events, discounts and gifts, and governance in future projects with the Umoja Foundation.

I have a soft spot for Women Rise, an NFT project focused on inclusion and diversity launched by Maleeha Abedi. This computer-generated 10,000-piece NFT collection includes female artists, professionals, scientists, coders, and many others from around the world. Some of the perks include airdrops of Abadi’s book “Rise: Extraordinary Women of Color Who Changed the World,” surprise gifts, and hand-crafted signs of the Women Rise NFT. The project reports that approximately 40% of the approximately 5,600 Women Rise holders have purchased Women Rise as their first NFT.

“When Women Rise first launched there were few women-led NFT projects, and it was important for us to carve out a niche in a busy and competitive crypto space, I was excited to establish Women Rise with a female and Pakistani-led team. Was eager to. The global community that can leverage NFTs to represent women and also campaign for girls’ education on many different platforms and stages. “To that end, NFTs have been very helpful to our mission,” said Maleeha Abidi, founder of Women Rise NFTs and a member of Web3’s 100 Most Inspiring Women.

Next up is Degen Distillery. It’s a crowd-sourced and community-powered spirits brand that has partnered with Scotland’s BrewDog Brewery and Google. His first NFT collection consisted of 721 NFTs – 360 Days, 360 Nights and 1 Unique. The unique NFT winner received a trip to Las Vegas for three nights for two at BrewDog Brewpub at LV along with a $750 tab. All 721 NFT holders can exchange or burn their NFTs for a collector’s edition bottle of 721 Vodka. Only 721 bottles were made.

Those who held Degen’s NFTs received lifetime membership pricing, access to events and certain guest lists, priority access to future discounts, and more. I like how this project blends the digital and the physical, leverages a passionate community, and makes NFTs more attractive to hold than sell. As part of Google’s partnership, Degen will have access to Google Cloud credits, a Web3 business community, funding, Google’s unique network, and Google’s technical support team.

Other utility-backed projects in real estate, carbon credits, fractional BitcoinBTC mining and renewable energy also ignite the imagination. However, for now, I want to return to my point about the utility supporting the recent NFT boom.

The NFT boom of 2021 was a proof of concept

When I zoom out and look at the entire lifespan of NFTs, I realize that 2020 and 2021 were just proof of concept. Many people were dismissive of them, but I remembered that novelty usually precedes usefulness and I was confident that over time, they would become good.

The first NFT boom might never have happened had it not been for the pandemic, lockdowns, and the state of art, popular culture, and technology at the time. Many factors contributed to the first NFT boom, and I’m now starting to see a similar pattern. There are established markets, a Bitcoin ETF is on the way, crypto prices are rising, Web3 is well underway, tokenization is poised to become a multi-trillion dollar industry, and new dynamics are emerging with AI and spatial computing. Which will irreversibly change the culture as we know it. The setup for a second NFT boom looks like it is in motion.

Of course, now the NFT market is saturated with cartoons and renderings, and AI has only fueled it, so it is the responsibility of utility NFTs to differentiate themselves from non-utility-backed NFTs to achieve their own success. Making NFTs useful rather than malleable will advance this new generation of digital assets.

One company that has continued its march loudly, proudly and fearlessly into the NFT world despite all the ups and downs, recessions, corrections and complexities in the market is NikeNKE. Nike knew that building collections probably wouldn’t equate to long-term success in the NFT sphere — however, building an ecosystem would. In addition to the over $185 million in revenue earned from NFTs, they have invested heavily in Web3 integration, the metaverse, blockchain-based community development, and more. They’re having the last laugh.

In 2024, NFTs are going to be relevant again

This is good news for everyone. The sector will eventually move away from flexibility and speculative trading to pursue real utility and progress. I’m ready for it and can’t wait to see what happens! NFT markets becoming competitive, innovative new NFT utilities making headlines, and the rise of Web3 will drive demand.

I’m the COO at Unstoppable Domains and an alumnus of AWS and IBM. I am also the Chair of the Board of the non-profit Girls in Tech, a former member of the World Economic Forum’s Diversity Committee, and currently a founding member of the Blockchain Friends Forever social movement for women at Web3. I hold and trade modest amounts of ETH and BTC. These days I’m excited about enterprise use cases for decentralized technologies.

My newest book “The Tiger and the Rabbit” will be shipping 8/30! Its. Business Fable about AI, Web3 and Metaverse!

