San Francisco, California, December 14, 2023, Chainwire

The round was led by 1kx, with participation from Maven 11, Mechanism Capital, and notable angels.

nftperp, the first NFT perpetual futures DEX, today announced the closing of its Series-A round totaling $3 million. nftperp empowers users with an intuitive, efficient, and decentralized platform to take long or short positions in select blue-chip NFT collections. Through its sophisticated, open-source protocol, nftperp blends the reliability of a decentralized limit order book with the autonomy of an automated market maker. Additionally, nftperp is also excited to announce that the launch of its highly anticipated v2 is just around the corner, which promises to bring additional innovative features and enhancements.

The round was led by 1kx, with participation from investors including Maven 11 and Mechanism Capital, and influential angel investors such as Spencer Ventures, Zimni, MetaStreet’s David Choi, Upshot’s Nick Emmons, NFTFI’s Jonathan Gabler.

“We are excited about NFTERP’s mission to bring a sustainable future for illiquid assets, enabling better price discovery, hedging, and overall growth in the potential user base for NFTs,” 1kx said. “We are proud to support them in this next phase of growth.”

“We are very excited to support the NFTRP team again,” said Matthijs van Esch, General Partner of Maven 11. past year.

At its core, nftperp aims to foster a robust NFT market beyond buying, selling and holding by enabling traders to go long or short NFT collection prices – giving retail users access to previously inaccessible blue-chip collections. . , By providing the ability to long and short sell NFTs in an increasingly liquid market, NFTPR empowers the next iteration of the NFT ecosystem to extract deep utility from the market as well as gain access to the most notable collectibles.

With this growth, nftperp will continue to open up a new suite of possibilities for retail NFT traders, new and experienced collectors, and institutional investors.

“Decentralized derivatives trading for convertible tokens has grown rapidly over the past few years and we expect this trend to continue with NFTs. We expect nftperp to be a winner in this vast field,” commented Mark Weinstein, Partner at Mechanism Capital.

“We are very grateful for the support of investors. But this phase is not just about capital; It represents the collective belief in nftperp’s mission and our thesis on NFT finance,” said 0xJose, founder of nftperp. “This fundraising sets the stage for big milestones. “We are excited to continue to innovate and challenge the status quo.”

Currently, paper trading is live on nftperp. Traders can become familiar with the platform before trading with live funds on v2.

To start paper trading on Nftperp, users can visit nftperp.xyz or visit nftperp’s Discord to learn more.

About NFTPERP:

nftperp, the leading NFT perpetual protocol, is an open-source DeFi protocol built for all Web3 users. Our mission is to build a comprehensive ecosystem of products that drive the financialization of NFTs, with our core product being a decentralized perpetual futures exchange. After achieving over $500M of volume in our V1, we are excited to announce that V2 is just around the corner.

For more information: Website | Twitter GitHub

