NFT Worlds is now Topia! – NFTevening.com – Cryptosaurus

NFT Worlds has turned a page in its history – the game and creator platform has decided to rebrand itself to become Topia. Let’s learn about this new version of one of the most famous NFT projects!

Topia is the new name of NFT Worlds. It is a project created by influential people in the Minecraft modding and third-party games ecosystem over the past decade. Furthermore, it aims to redefine creative expression and modernize player experiences in a way that its predecessor, Minecraft, could not fully achieve.

Topia’s ambition is to eliminate restrictions and fill the voids in creative expression within the Minecraft ecosystem. It also takes inspiration from time-tested game mechanics that players know well. With aspirations to become “the next Minecraft”, Topia strives to push the boundaries of the gaming experience.

The creators behind Topia are driven by a mission to foster innovation and collaboration within a community comprised of passionate players, committed content creators, and supportive contributors. This collaboration aims to enable the engaging and immersive gaming experiences that players have always wanted in Minecraft.

Topia represents an ambitious effort to build an interconnected ecosystem of players, creators, and contributors. This involves creating a new game, engine, and platform while providing the community with the technology, resources, and support needed to create and enjoy a wide variety of content and experiences.

Key features that set Topia apart include its accessibility as a free-to-play game. Therefore, no account or in-game purchases are required to play Topia Worlds. Additionally, players can enjoy Topia at native frame rates on their PC or in a web browser.

Topia puts familiarity first, ensuring that players who love Minecraft will feel at home in the same gameplay environment. The game also prioritizes community and social aspects, allowing players to step into their favorite Topia world with friends. Additionally, the platform promotes player expression, offering extensive cosmetic systems for players to display their unique identity in each world. It provides tools and resources to creators so that you can create without any restrictions.

Another notable feature of Topia is its backward compatibility, which allows players to connect and play on their favorite Minecraft servers. With this rebranding, NFT Worlds enters a new phase of its history. Its ambition to become the Minecraft of Web3 feels more accurate than ever.

