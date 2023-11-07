NFT Volume Hits 3-Month High – You Can Thank This Huge CryptoPunks Sale

Daily NFT trading volume hit a three-month high on Monday, as $19.1 million worth of JPEGs and other tokenized assets traded hands, according to public blockchain data compiled on the Dune dashboard by analyst Hildobi.

A notable portion of that number can be attributed to Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) co-founder Wiley “Gordon Goner” Aronow, who purchased an expensive CryptoPunks NFT and made the largest purchase of the day.

BAYC creator Yuga Labs acquired CryptoPunks’ intellectual property in March 2022, and Aron Bought CryptoPunk #7458 For 600 ETH ($1.1 million) on the secondary market, according to CryptoSlam. NFT-focused analytics platform recorded $3.6 million worth of CryptoPunks sales on Monday.

A seven-figure CryptoPunks sale took the lead in terms of top sales yesterday, but it wasn’t the only factor that contributed to the market’s best day in months.

The surge in trading volume comes as a high-profile segment on “The Simpsons” mocking the NFT industry created ripples throughout the crypto Twitter zeitgeist. Filled with references to real-life projects, the show’s 34th annual Halloween-themed “Treehouse of Horror” episode inspired several popular knockoff NFT collections. Collectively, such projects were worth millions of dollars in sales on Monday.

Even before “The Simpsons” criticized NFTs in front of millions of home viewers, NFT trading volume halted a one-year decline in October, as sales surged 32% from a month earlier. The $19.1 million number in NFT trading volume on Monday eclipsed the activity of any single day that month.

While “The Simpsons” segment has exposed some mainstream audiences to NFTs, it has recently been “the same old people buying NFTs” with “a lot of new entrants,” according to pseudonymous director of research punk9059. Said. Twitter, Tracking the number of unique wallets purchasing Ethereum-based NFTs, he said the NFT market had “the third lowest week in two years.”

This was his assessment by the end of Monday. On Tuesday, Punk9059 said that the number of unique NFT buyers in the wake of this segment has reached its highest daily level since June.

In October, NFT trading volume became more concentrated on Blur, the NFT marketplace that once overtook incumbent OpenSea earlier this year. According to Hildobi’s dashboard, as of the end of the month, Blur accounted for 73% of total NFT trading volume, while OpenSea accounted for 18%.

Punk9059 said that the increased activity on Blur may be related to the platform’s “imminent end of Season 2”. Incentivizing traders to remain active based on the possibility of airdrops – where users are awarded BLUR tokens for behavior over a certain period of time – has caused controversy. Still, Blur’s trading volume is increasing as “farming picks up,” said punk9059.

Even though NFT trading volume may have boomed since “The Simpsons,” the market is still in a recession compared to previous periods of maximum hype — as “The Simpsons” NFT-centric FOMO meter might put it, “To the House mortgage” !”

According to Hildobi’s dashboard, at the peak of the NFT market in April 2022, weekly trading volume totaled $1.4 billion. And last week, only $98 million worth of NFTs were traded.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co