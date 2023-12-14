Line operator is owned by LineNext, a joint venture between Naver and SoftBank.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

LineNext, the South Korea-based NFT arm of a joint venture between SoftBank and Naver, has secured $140 million from a consortium led by Crescendo Equity Partners, even as the hype around digital collectibles has faded.

LineNext said in a statement on Wednesday that the funds raised mark the largest blockchain and Web3 investment in Asia this year. The company said it will use the new funds to expand its global business and develop new offerings, including launching a global NFT marketplace, introducing a virtual avatar social app, and developing more Web 3 games.

“It is significant that we were able to secure this funding in the context of the contracting investment environment globally,” LineNext CEO Youngsu Ko said in the statement. “A new service ecosystem where users own the value of their digital goods.”

Seoul-based Crescendo Equity Partners, which said it has more than $1.4 billion in assets under management, is backed by billionaire Peter Thiel. Launched in 2012, its other investments include semiconductor equipment maker Hanmi Semiconductor, whose CEO Kwak Dong-shin became a billionaire in July as investors looked for the next beneficiary of the AI ​​craze, and Korean biotech Honored by Forbes Asia Power Businesswomen. Medipost included. Yang Yun-sun.

Founded in 2021, when the popularity of NFTs exploded, Line Next is owned by LY Corp., the result of a merger in October between Z Holdings and its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Line Corp., operator of the popular messaging app Line. also includes. , LY Corp itself is a subsidiary of A Holdings, a joint venture established in 2021 between billionaire Masayoshi Son’s technology investment giant SoftBank and billionaire Lee Hae-jin’s Korean internet giant Naver.

Line Next raised about $10 million in July 2022 from investors including SoftBank, Naver, Korean billionaire Chung Yong-jin’s retail giant Shinsegae, as well as CJ ENM, the entertainment unit of Korean billionaire Lee Jae-hyun’s conglomerate CJ Group.

The NFT craze, which its proponents believe could be a valuable way to prove the authenticity of digital assets, did not last long, however. According to data from blockchain analytics firm DappRadar, the monthly trading volume of these digital art and collectibles recorded on the blockchain has fallen 94% between January 2022 and November 2023. An index from data firm Nansen that tracks the market cap of the top 10 NFTs has fallen 72% as of Tuesday from its peak in February 2022.

Even though the NFT bubble has burst, LineNext is pursuing projects related to new digital assets. In the past year, the company has established an NFT platform featuring digital collectibles of K-pop stars and launched several Web3 games. LineNext claimed that its offerings have garnered 5.5 million users with more than 470,000 cumulative transactions in the past year.

Source: www.forbes.com