As the crypto market continues to boom, non-fungible token (NFT) trading has begun to join the wave, with volume approaching $1 billion in November, according to data published by decentralized app tracking platform DappRadar.

The report highlighted that the NFT industry maintained upward momentum for the second consecutive month. Trading volume increased by 125% in November, indicating a change in user behavior compared to an earlier decline in NFT trading.

NFT trading volume and sales count data. Source: Daparadar

On November 6, analytics firm Nansen reported that October saw a steady weekly increase in NFT sales volume. NFT sales continued to grow, rising from $56 million in the week ending October 9 to $129 million in the week ending November 5.

Executives working at Web3 believe this trend may continue in the coming months. On November 14, SuperRare co-founder Jonathan Perkins told Cointelegraph that the worst of the bear market is “behind us” and things are beginning to turn.

In addition to the increase in trading volume, the average value of NFT transactions also increased by 114%, from $126 in November to $270.

The report also noted an increase in daily unique active wallets (UAW) in blockchain gaming. According to DappRadar, on-chain gaming UAW saw a 14% growth and the decentralized application industry had 34% market dominance. DappRadar said the sector “remains a fundamental pillar” of the decentralized ecosystem.

Despite the bearish environment throughout the year, blockchain gaming projects managed to secure investments of $2.3 billion from the beginning of 2023 to October. An earlier DappRadar report revealed that in the third quarter of 2023 alone, blockchain gaming secured $600 million in investments, despite crypto market prices being lower than their peak.

