NFT Trader, a well-known peer-to-peer trading platform, was compromised on December 16, leading to the significant theft of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) worth approximately US$3 million.

The breach was confirmed by the platform on X, where it was revealed that old smart contracts were the target of the hackers.

The stolen assets include at least 13 tokens from the Mutant Ape Yacht Club and 37 tokens from the Bored Ape collection, as well as NFTs from WeFriends and World of Women.

In view of the breach, NFT Trader advised users to immediately revoke access to two specific smart contract addresses to prevent unauthorized transactions.

⚠️ We have heard reports that the popular peer to peer trading platform NFTTrader has been exploited. We don’t know the details yet. We recommend canceling it to be safe. We’ll update Exploit Checker with more details when we know. — Revoke.cash (@RevokeCash) December 16, 2023

Hacker demands 10% reward

Amid the ensuing confusion and speculation on social media, one of the attackers publicly admitted to exploiting the system to obtain the tokens, but later revealed the ability to steal NFTs.

In a statement, the attacker claimed to be a “good guy” and expressed disinterest in the monetary value of the NFTs.

However, they demanded a 10% reward in Ether (ETH) for the return of the stolen items.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, a victim reported an unusual act of repentance by the hacker, who returned a rare NFT along with 31 ETH, worth approximately $70,680.

The victims expressed surprise at X, questioning the reality of the situation.

In a strange turn of events the NFTTrader hacker has not only sent back @RSandersDFS BAYC But sent additional 31 ETH to his wallet.. What’s going on ????? pic.twitter.com/lyuo1yvQVb — FFV (@FFVV1211) December 16, 2023

Source: biz.crast.net

