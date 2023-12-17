NFT trader suffers security breach: NFTs worth millions stolen

In a major security breach, peer-to-peer trading platform NFT Trader fell victim to hackers on December 16, resulting in the theft of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) worth millions of dollars. Confirmed by NFT Trader on X (formerly Twitter), the attack targeted old smart contracts, prompting users to revoke delegation to specific addresses.

🚨🚨We have experienced an attack on old smart contracts, please remove the delegation to the following address:

-0xc310e760778ecbca4c65b6c559874757a4c4ece0

-0x13d8faF4A690f5AE52E2D2C52938d1167057B9af – NFT Trader (@NftTrader) 16 December 2023

According to Revoke.cash, the stolen NFTs included at least 13 Mutant Ape Yacht Club and 37 Bored Ape tokens, as well as WeFriends and World of Women NFTs, resulting in a loss of approximately $3 million.

Users urged to cancel delegations

The security breach at NFT Trader exposed vulnerabilities in older smart contracts, allowing hackers to compromise the platform. The NFT trader immediately informed users that the stolen NFTs included notable collectibles such as Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Bored Ape Tokens, VFriends, and World of Women, resulting in a total loss of approximately $3 million.

Following the security breach, rumors and misinformation about the incident spread across social media platforms. The situation became more complicated as conflicting information emerged about the number of hackers involved and their motives. One of the attackers publicly claimed that the original exploit was attributed to another user, stating their intention to receive a ransom payment in Ether (ETH) to return the stolen NFTs.

Hacker returns NFT with Ether

In an unexpected turn of events, a victim reported that the attacker returned a rare NFT with 31 ETH, equivalent to approximately $70,680 at the time of the statement. This unusual gesture created questions and confusion within the affected community. The attacker, acknowledging limited technical skills, offered victims a 10% reward in Ether for the return of their NFTs, creating a complex and unpredictable situation.

And now the hacker has sent me 31 eth? What in the world is going on. is this real life? – Ricky Sanders (@RSandersDFS) 16 December 2023

Source: coinnounce.com

Source: biz.crast.net

Source: biz.crast.net