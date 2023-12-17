December 18, 2023
NFT trader loses million in multiple attacks – details


NFT Trader, a peer-to-peer non-fungible token trading platform, has suffered multiple exploits resulting in the loss of several million dollars in users’ assets. The incident occurred on December 16, in which bad actors made away with $3 million worth of tokens, which included 13 Mutant Ape Yacht Club, 37 Bored Ape, some WeFriends, and World of Women NFTs.

The NFT trader has since confirmed the attack via an X post, advising users to revoke access to some of their old smart contracts, which they claim have been compromised. According to a post by

See more

NFT Trader Exploiter Wants 10% Reward for Returning Stolen Assets

In an interesting turn of events following the attacks, one of the NFT Trader hackers shared a message in which he blamed another attacker for originating the exploit. In this message, the hacker claims to be a cleaner who came “for leftover garbage.”

The hacker said:

The original exploiter of the vulnerability was not me, it was him, 0x3dc115307c7b79e9ff0afe4c1a0796c22e366a47b47ed2d82194bcd59bb4bd46. First of all, as always, I’m here to pick up leftover trash. At first, I thought I could only get tokens, but eventually, I found out I could get NFTs as well.

The exploiter claims that he has just realized the high value of NFTs. They also admitted that they have limited technical skills and are willing to return the stolen NFTs to users in exchange for a 10% reward paid in Ether (ETH), which amounts to 3 ETH per Bored app and 3 ETH per Mutant app. Is. The boat represents 0.6 ETH.

However, in another shocking development, a victim of the NFT trader’s exploit claims that the same hacker has now returned part of the loot, which includes 31 ETH and a rare NFT, although the EpicCoin rewards were captured Is. have taken.

50% reduction in crypto hacks

In more positive news, the total volume of hacks in the crypto ecosystem has seen a large decline compared to last year. According to recent data from TRM Lab, crypto hackers lost a sum of $1.7 billion in 2023. And while this figure is quite significant, it represents a reduction of more than 50% from the $4 billion recorded in 2022.

In its safety report, TRM notes that this lower loss volume can be attributed to several factors, including enhanced safety protocols, increased law enforcement actions, and better industry coordination.

At the time of writing, the crypto market cap stands at $1.541 trillion with a loss of 3.21% over the past week.

The total crypto market cap on the daily chart is valued at $1.1541 trillion. Source: Aggregate Chart on Tradingview.com

Featured image from SimpliLearn, chart from TradingView

Source: bitcoinist.com

Source: biz.crast.net



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Hong Kong's luxury retailers are adjusting to ease high-spending Chinese tourists

Hong Kong’s luxury retailers are adjusting to ease high-spending Chinese tourists

December 18, 2023
Casio G-Shock NFT: Exclusive sale details and collector features

Casio G-Shock NFT: Exclusive Sale Details and Collector Features – Business News – Business News – Business News

December 18, 2023

You may have missed

Hong Kong's luxury retailers are adjusting to ease high-spending Chinese tourists

Hong Kong’s luxury retailers are adjusting to ease high-spending Chinese tourists

December 18, 2023
Casio G-Shock NFT: Exclusive sale details and collector features

Casio G-Shock NFT: Exclusive Sale Details and Collector Features – Business News – Business News – Business News

December 18, 2023
Argentina's new President Javier Miley explained

Argentina’s new President Javier Miley explained

December 18, 2023
10 Fastest Ways To Make Money In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

10 Fastest Ways To Make Money In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

December 18, 2023
What was Elon Musk's first big invention?

What was Elon Musk’s first big invention?

December 18, 2023

Mission 1:27 Honors Families in Need at Christmas Market local news

December 18, 2023