NFT Trader, a peer-to-peer non-fungible token trading platform, has suffered multiple exploits resulting in the loss of several million dollars in users’ assets. The incident occurred on December 16, in which bad actors made away with $3 million worth of tokens, which included 13 Mutant Ape Yacht Club, 37 Bored Ape, some WeFriends, and World of Women NFTs.

The NFT trader has since confirmed the attack via an X post, advising users to revoke access to some of their old smart contracts that they claim have been compromised. According to a post by

🚨🚨We have experienced an attack on old smart contracts, please remove the delegation to the following address:

-0xc310e760778ecbca4c65b6c559874757a4c4ece0

-0x13d8faF4A690f5AE52E2D2C52938d1167057B9af – NFT Trader (@NftTrader) 16 December 2023

NFT Trader Exploiter Wants 10% Reward for Returning Stolen Assets

In an interesting turn of events following the attacks, one of the NFT Trader hackers shared a message in which he blamed the other attacker for launching the exploit. In this message, the hacker claims to be a cleaner who came “for leftover garbage.”

The hacker said:

The original exploiter of the vulnerability was not me, it was him, 0x3dc115307c7b79e9ff0afe4c1a0796c22e366a47b47ed2d82194bcd59bb4bd46. First of all, as always, I’m here to pick up leftover trash. At first, I thought I could only get tokens, but eventually, I found out I could get NFTs as well.

The exploiter claims that he has just realized the high value of NFTs. They also admitted that they have limited technical skills and are willing to return the stolen NFTs to users in exchange for a 10% reward paid in Ether (ETH).

However, in another shocking development, a victim of the NFT trader's exploit claims that the same hacker has now returned part of the loot, which includes 31 ETH and a rare NFT.

50% reduction in crypto hacks

In more positive news, the total volume of hacks in the crypto ecosystem has seen a large decline compared to last year. According to recent data from TRM Lab, crypto hackers lost a sum of $1.7 billion in 2023. And while this figure is quite significant, it represents a reduction of more than 50% from the $4 billion recorded in 2022.

In its safety report, TRM notes that this lower loss volume can be attributed to several factors, including enhanced safety protocols, increased law enforcement actions, and better industry coordination.

At the time of writing, the crypto market cap stands at $1.541 trillion with a loss of 3.21% over the past week.

The total crypto market cap on the daily chart is valued at $1.1541 trillion. Source: Aggregate Chart on Tradingview.com

Featured image from SimpliLearn, chart from TradingView

Source: bitcoinist.com

