NFT Trader hacked, millions of dollars in NFTs stolen

Peer-to-peer trading platform NFT Trader suffered a security breach on December 16, which allowed hackers to steal millions of dollars worth of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

nft trader Confirmed event on Twitter.

The stolen NFTs include at least 13 Mutant Ape Yacht Club and 37 Bored Ape tokens, as well as VFriends and World of Women NFTs, resulting in a loss of approximately $3 million. According For revoke.cache.

After the hack, rumors and misinformation started spreading on social media platforms. Furthermore, it is still unclear how many hackers took advantage of the security flaw. In a public message, one of the attackers attributed the original exploit to another user. “I’m here to pick up the leftovers,” he wrote, requesting a ransom payment to return the NFTs.

“First of all, as always, I came here to pick up leftover trash. At first I thought I could only get tokens, but eventually I found out I could get NFTs as well. […] I’m a good person, the value of these NFTs is enough for a person to live an independent life, but I don’t care about that. One of the attackers said, “I like to pick up the leftover trash.”

The attacker then claimed to have limited technical skills, and offered victims a 10% reward in Ether (ETH) in exchange for their NFTs. “My technical skills are limited, I can’t acquire all the affected NFTs at once, and this is costing me a lot of energy and time. […] If you want the monkey back, you have to give me the reward I deserve,” he wrote.

In another unusual development, one of the victims said the attacker returned a rare NFT with 31 ETH, worth approximately $70,680 at the time of writing. “And now the hacker sent me 31 eth? What in the world is going on. Is this real life?” victim wrote On X.

Source: cointelegraph.com