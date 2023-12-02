NFT: The bubble has burst for now, but does it have a future?

Many strange things happened to the global economy during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, but none as curious as 2021’s NFT boom.

At the beginning of that year hardly anyone knew what a non-fungible token (NFT) was. By its end, more than $40 billion (€36.6 billion) had been spent on blockchain-recorded digital assets and artwork. This made the region almost as valuable as the global art market.

If 2021 was bullish then 2022 will be bearish. In January 2022, the market reached its all-time high, but by September of that year, trading volumes had fallen by a massive 97 percent. The NFT crash was part of the broader cryptocurrency sector collapse, with a staggering $2 trillion worth lost.

Read this also Sam Bankman-Fried: Fraud conviction leads to stunning fall for ‘Crypto King’

So, are NFTs dead, or do they have a future?

In early November 2023, OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, announced it was laying off half of its staff. Then a strange incident happened at a promotional event in Hong Kong for one of the most famous NFT collections, “Bored Ape Yacht Club”. Dozens of people reported “severe eye irritation” after participating in the program, which involved heavy use of ultraviolet light.

None of this is good news, yet there have been signs of a very modest revival in the battered sector recently, with trading volumes picking up recently after a sustained decline through 2023.

Crypto mania and ‘clubby’ exclusivity

When the NFT boom began in the summer of 2021, Andrea Barban was one of many who were intrigued by the innovation’s potential. He immediately created and sold his collection, which was a set of computer-generated fractal images.

“This venture sparked a deep curiosity in me and a desire to delve deeper into NFTs,” Barban, a finance professor at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, told DW. “My fascination with the mix of art, technology and finance that NFTs represent led me to study them in great detail, exploring their potential impact on different sectors and their role in the future of digital ownership and creativity Did.”

From the beginning, many people were dismissive of NFTs. Bill Gates famously said that he was “100 percent based on the ‘Great Fool Theory’” – the idea that one can make money through the purchase of overvalued, fundamentally worthless assets as long as one ” Don’t be the “great fool” who comes along. Pay even more. “Apparently, expensive digital images of monkeys are going to make the world a lot better,” Gates joked, in an apparent reference to the Bored Apes collection.

Read this also Explained: Why some NFTs are so expensive

Yet NFTs took off. Perhaps the unique circumstances at the time played a role, with people around the world spending unusual amounts of time online and at home due to the pandemic. Barban says the cryptocurrency boom in flux throughout 2021 fueled enthusiasm for NFTs, while user-friendly platforms like OpenSea made it much easier for people to buy and trade them.

Then there was the exclusivity factor, which was fueled by celebrity purchases and the creation of NFT clubs. “The allure of NFTs is further enhanced by their novelty, promise of high returns, and their role as status symbols within the crypto community,” Barban said. “This combination of technological innovation, market dynamics, and cultural factors created a perfect storm that propelled the NFT boom.”

NFT: A bubble, if ever there was one

For Barban and his colleague Angelo Ranaldo at the Swiss Finance Institute, NFTs represent a fascinating area of ​​study. As part of their academic research, they examined over 15 million NFT transactions between January 2021 and September 2022, worth approximately $18 billion. He concluded that the entire market represented a bubble.

“We have seen a clear trend of bubble-like behavior in the NFT market,” Barban said. “It was characterized by rapid price increases, often doubling within days or even hours, followed by steep declines. These fluctuations offered significant returns for investors but also created substantial risks.

Something else they observed was that some investors showed the ability to consistently take advantage of market volatility, making considerable money, while others displayed more reckless behavior. They found, “The market experienced inflated valuations driven more by speculative enthusiasm than underlying fundamentals.”

Doubts will persist but NFTs may persist

Some NFTs have experienced a surprising decline in value. For example, the Bored Ape collection, which became especially popular among celebrities, has lost more than 90 percent of its value, amounting to several billion dollars. Singer Justin Bieber and Brazilian footballer Neymar are among those who spent nearly $1 million on Bored Ape NFTs, but the value later almost disappeared.

The fallout from the celebrity NFT craze continues to this day. This week, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was hit with a class-action lawsuit demanding at least $1 billion in compensation for his role in promoting an NFT issued by cryptocurrency exchange Binance. As a result, there is deep skepticism in the market. But Barban says it may still have a future, especially if it returns to its origins as a marketplace for digital artists.

Read this also Rise of ‘financiers’ sparks debate on influence and accountability

“They are not just a technological innovation but a groundbreaking innovation with practical applications,” he said. “NFTs have revolutionized the digital art market, providing contemporary artists specializing in digital media with a platform to authenticate and monetize their creations.”

He also sees other potential uses for NFTs beyond the art world, in areas such as digital identity and ownership of virtual assets. Yet the bubble and the huge losses incurred mean that NFTs will be a big question mark for a long time to come.

Source: frontline.thehindu.com