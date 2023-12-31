NFT tax losses increase as year-end deadline approaches

As the end of the year approaches, NFT traders are finally finding a use for the worthless tokens in their wallets: selling them at throwaway prices to offset capital gains on their taxes. And with the IRS’s Criminal Investigation Unit reportedly taking a special interest in crypto cases, it may be a better time than ever to unload junk tokens.

The strategy, known as tax loss harvesting, helps traders who are lucky with some investments and unlucky with others reduce their taxable liability, thereby saving their money in the end. Is. But with so many NFT projects lifeless or abandoned, who will buy worthless NFTs?

Enter projects like Harvest.Art, Unsalable NFTs, and Soul Incinerator, which aim to help traders buy worthless NFTs to harvest tax losses.

“People like to procrastinate, so most of our volume starts around December 26th and peaks around midnight on New Year’s Day,” said pseudonymous developer NetDragon, co-founder of Harvest.

Skylar Hallgren, director of partnerships at Unsellable, explained that NFTs are the first step into investing for many individuals, and so they may not be aware of strategies like tax loss harvesting.

“Many of them are not as savvy as traditional investors when it comes to year-end tax planning. Most traditional investors…are strategic about offsetting tax losses and managing their tax burden. Most Web3 people don’t come from that world,” Hallgren said.

Why buy worthless NFTs?

Each competing service has a slightly different business model to attract customers.

Unsellable pays one penny for each NFT, but also charges a service fee of .002 eth (about $4.60 at current rates) for each NFT offloaded, up to a maximum of .08 eth (about $184.21) per transaction, in which Gas charges not included. Users are able to sell up to 500 NFTs per transaction from multiple collections simultaneously.

“The majority of our users don’t want to get involved in a separate speculative crypto investment; they just want to have a really straightforward, no-nonsense tax strategy at the end of the year,” Hallgren said.

In contrast, Harvest pays one GVE (one billionth of an eth) for each NFT sold through the platform and does not charge upfront service fees. Harvest also offers a “bidding ticket” in exchange for each NFT sold, allowing users to bid on some of the more than 110,000 NFTs held by Harvest.

Rather than relying on upfront fees, Harvest hopes to take advantage of the cyclical nature of the NFT market for profit. For example, a Web3 game called KOKODI took so long to release that many users lost hope and sold their NFTs through Harvest. “We had over 150 of these NFTs when they finally announced the release of their game and the floor reached 0.1 ETH per piece. Without giving us much information about it, Harvest users freely traded for most of the Kokodi Launched auctions, and began rotating assets back into circulation,” NetDragon said.

The total cost of unloading an NFT can vary. A recent sale of 459 NFTs through Harvest cost about $300 in gas fees, for example, not including the gas costs of clearing each collection for transfer. A recent sale of 80 NFTs through Unsellable cost about $630 after Unsellable’s limited service fee and gas fees, which does not include the gas costs of clearing each collection for transfer.

“Midway through the year we did an analysis on about 900 of our users. I realized that the average user lost $4,200,” Hallgren said. “I have a high level of confidence that hundreds of millions of dollars of unrealized losses are still pending.”

Unchainable and Harvest both operate on the Ethereum blockchain, with Harvest also supporting some Layer 2 networks. Solana is served by Sol Incinerator, while many other chains, including the increasingly popular Bitcoin Ordinals Protocol, appear to lack a similar service.

IRS is investigating crypto tax evasion

It may be a better time than ever for crypto traders to consider their tax bills. According to a Bloomberg report, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has started taking a closer look at crypto tax evasion, whereas just a few years ago most of the cases were related to money laundering.

According to a recent report from the IRS, the investigations range from “…failure to report capital gains from the sale of cryptocurrencies, income earned from mining cryptocurrencies, or income received in the form of cryptocurrencies, such as wages, rental income, etc.” But is paying attention. , and gambling winnings.” The investigation unit is also probing whether individuals are failing to disclose their cryptocurrency ownership in an attempt to shield their holdings from taxes.

