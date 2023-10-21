NFT sales up 14% this week – Immutable X and Solana NFT sales up +20%

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Non-fungible tokens have seen a sharp increase in sales volume after suffering a severe downturn over the past several months. The NFT market took off sometime in the middle of the year, making most NFTs virtually worthless. The NFT market now seems to be on the rise again.

NFT sales increased by 14% this week

Data compiled by CryptoSlam.io, an on-chain market data aggregator, shows that the global NFT market has reexamined some of the hype this week. Over the past seven days, the NFT market has recorded $70 million in merchandise sales, up 14.07% from the previous week.

Source: CryptoSlam.io, NFT sales for the last seven days

During this period, there has been a slight increase in the number of crypto users trading non-fungible token collections. Over the past seven days, more than 500,000 collectors have bought NFTs and more than 700,000 users have sold their NFTs on the NFT marketplace, representing an increase of 17.77% and 15.82%.

Non-fungible tokens hosted on Ethereum, the largest and most traded blockchain for NFTs, have been the most traded NFT collection this week. Ethereum-based NFTs have attracted $37 million in merchandise sales over the past seven days. Ethereum NFTs are up 19.60% this week.

Source: CryptoSlam.io, NFT Sale by Blockchain

Digital collectibles hosted on Mythos Chain have been the second most traded NFT collection this week. Over the past seven days, the NFT collection has garnered $9.5 million in merchandise sales volume. Mythos Chain NFTs are up 5.30% this week.

This week, non-fungible tokens hosted on the Solana and Immutable X blockchain networks have been the third and fourth most traded NFT collections. Over the past seven days, Solana-based NFTs have recorded a trading sales volume of $6.6 million, while Immutable X has a trading sales volume of $4.5 million. Solana NFTs are up 23.82%, while Immutable

Digital artworks hosted on Bitcoin, the popular blockchain network that powers the major crypto “Bitcoin”, are another NFT collectible that has seen a significant increase in sales volume this week. Over the past seven days, Bitcoin Ordinals have increased by 20.96%, recording a sales volume of $2.9 million.

Source: CryptoSlam.io, Bitcoin NFT Trading Activity

Most traded NFT collection this week

Source: CryptoSlam.io, Top-selling NFT sales in the last 7 days

1. DMarket NFT Collection

DMarket, an NFT collection of DMarket NFT collections hosted on Mythos Chain, has had the highest number of NFT collections this week. DMarket NFTs have attracted $9.4 million in trading sales over the past seven days. DMarket NFT sales have increased by 5.20% this week.

2. God’s Unchained NFT

Gods Unchained, an NFT collection that allows gamers to participate in the digital trading card game Gods Unchained, has been the second most traded NFT collection this week. Over the past seven days, the NFT collection has attracted $4.4 million in merchandise sales. Gods Unchained NFTs are up 48.13% this week.

3. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT

Bored Ape Yacht Club, the all-time best-selling NFT collection from digital asset incubation studio Yuga Labs, has been the third most traded NFT collection this week. Over the past seven days, the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection has recorded a merchandise sales volume of $4.3 million. Bored Ape NFT sales have increased by 14% this week.

4. Winds of Yawanawa NFT

The Winds of Yavanava, an NFT collection consisting of a limited supply set of 1,000 digital artworks by Turkish-American new media artist Refik Anadol in partnership with the Brazilian Yavanava community, has been the fourth most traded NFT collection this week . The NFT collection has attracted $3.5 million in merchandise sales over the past seven days.

5. CryptoPunks NFT Collection

CryptoPunks, an NFT collection from digital asset firm Larva Labs consisting of a definitive set of 10,000 NFTs, has been the fifth most traded NFT collection this week. Over the past seven days, the NFT collection has garnered $2.4 million in merchandise sales volume. The NFT collection is up 79% in sales this week.

6. Sorare NFT

Sorare, an NFT collection of fantasy game cryptocurrency-based video games hosted on Ethereum, has been the sixth most traded NFT collection this week. Over the past seven days, the NFT collection has recorded a merchandise sales volume of $2.2 million. Unfortunately, Sorare sales have declined by 2.41% this week.

7. $SAT BRC-20 NFT

$SAT BRC-20 NFTs, an NFT collection hosted on the Bitcoin network similar to the famous ERC-20 token standard, is the seventh most traded NFT collection this week. Over the past seven days, .$SATs have recorded a trading sales volume of $1.9 million. This general collection is up 45.59% on sales this week.

8. DraftKings Rain Makers NFT

Rain Makers, an NFT collection from the DraftKings NFT marketplace, has been the eighth most traded NFT collection this week. Over the past seven days, DraftKings Rain Makers has generated a trading sales volume of $1.9 million. Rain Makers NFT has declined by 39% this week.

9. Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT

Mutant Ape Yacht Club is another NFT collection from digital asset incubation studio Yuga Labs, consisting of a limited edition of 20,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network. Mutant Ape Yacht Club has been the ninth most traded NFT collection this week. Over the past seven days, the NFT collection has garnered $1.4 million in merchandise sales volume.

10. Captainz NFT

Captainz is an NFT collection of 9,999 unique digital collectibles hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. Captainz has been the tenth most collected NFT this week, recording a merchandise sales volume of $1.1 million. Sales of the Captainz NFT collection have increased by 157% this week.

CryptoPunks #6704 has been the most expensive NFT collectible this week, selling for $618,715 seven days ago. Cardanis LoyaltyTwo #0095 has been the second most expensive NFT collectible this week, selling for $159,096 three days ago. Helmonious Realms #2128 was the third most expensive NFT, selling for $50,000 five days ago.

Source: CryptoSlam.io, Most Expensive NFTs in the Last 7 Days

nft market prediction

After experiencing a brutal downturn over the past several months, the non-fungible token market is showing signs of growth again, with trading sales volume increasing recently. What is needed is a small market catalyst like the much-awaited approval of a Bitcoin ETF or another to get the NFT market booming again.

Related NFT News:

New Crypto Mining Platform – Bitcoin Minetrix

Audited by Coinsult

Decentralized, secure cloud mining

earn free bitcoin daily

Native Token on Presale Now – BTCMTX

Staking Rewards – Over 1,000% APY

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Source: insidebitcoins.com