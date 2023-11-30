NFT sales surged 122% in November – here are our NFT market predictions for December

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

The non-fungible token market has experienced explosive growth in recent weeks, driven by increased prices and trading sales volume. In this article, we’ll explore the state of NFTs over the past 30 days as well as what traders and collectors should expect this upcoming festive season.

NFT sales spike +120% in November

Data compiled by CryptoSlam.io, an on-chain data aggregator, shows that the global NFT market has seen a significant increase in sales over the past weeks, driven by the performance of Ethereum and Bitcoin. Over the past 30 days, the global NFT market has generated $899 million in trading sales volume, representing a 122% increase from the previous month of October.

Bitcoin Ordinals, non-fungible tokens minted on the Bitcoin blockchain network using the Satoshi ordinal principle, have been the most traded NFT collection in November. Over the past 30 days, Bitcoin-based NFT collectibles have attracted $370 million in merchandise sales. Bitcoin NFT sales have increased by 2163% during this period.

The non-fungible tokens, hosted on Ethereum, the largest blockchain network for NFTs, have been the second most traded NFT collection in November. Over the past 30 days, the Ethereum-based NFT collection has recorded a trading sales volume of $344 million. The trading sales volume of the Ethereum NFT collection has increased by 51.70% during this period.

Source: CryptoSlam.io, NFT sales volume by blockchain

Digital collectibles hosted on Solana, a decentralized blockchain network that uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism to provide smart contract functionality, were the third most traded NFT collectible in November. Over the past 30 days, the Solana-based NFT collection has racked up $74 million in trading sales volume, representing a 162% increase from October.

Non-fungible tokens hosted on Mythos Chain and Polygon have been the fourth and fifth most traded NFT collections in November. Over the past 30 days, Mythos Chain-based NFTs have racked up a trading sales volume of $26 million, while Polygon-based NFTs have recorded a sales volume of $25 million. Meanwhile, sales of Mythos Chain and Polygon have increased by 29% and 34% respectively.

The ten best-selling NFTs in November

Source: CryptoSlam.io, Top-Selling NFTs by Sales Volume

1. $SAT BRC-20 NFT

SAT, a crypto token created on the Bitcoin blockchain network using the BRC-20 protocol, has been the best-selling NFT collection this November. Over the past 30 days, the $SAT BRC-20 NFT chain has recorded a trading sales volume of $91 million. During this period, the trading sales volume of the $SAT BRC-20 NFT has increased by 1,068%.

2. $RAT BRC-20 NFT

$RAT, an animal crypto token created on the Bitcoin blockchain network using the BRC-20 protocol, has been the second best-selling NFT collection in November. Over the past 30 days, the $RAT BRC-20 NFT collection has recorded a merchandise sales volume of $44 million. The NFT collection was viewed by more than 8,000 buyers and sellers in November.

3. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collection

Bored Ape Yacht Club, the all-time best-selling NFT collection from digital asset firm Yuga Labs, consisting of a limited edition of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network, has been the third best-selling NFT collection in November. Over the past 30 days, Bored Ape Yacht Club has racked up a trading sales volume of $42 million. During this period, the sales volume of NFT collections has increased by 93%.

4. CryptoPunks NFT Collection

CryptoPunks, another all-time best-selling NFT collection, formerly owned by digital asset firm Larva Labs but now owned by Yuga Labs, was the fourth best-selling NFT collection in November. Over the past 30 days, CryptoPunks, an NFT collection consisting of a limited set of 10,000 Ethereum-based NFTs, has garnered $28 million in trading sales volume. CryptoPunks’ sales volume has increased by 157%.

5. DMarket NFT Collection

DMarket, an NFT collection hosted on the Mythos Chain blockchain network, has been the fifth most traded NFT collection in November. Over the past 30 days, the DMarket NFT collection has attracted a trading sales volume of $25 million. The DMarket NFT collection saw a 30% decline in sales from October to November.

Source: CryptoSlam.io, Top-Selling NFTs by Sales Volume

6. Gods Unchained NFT Collection

Gods Unchained, an NFT collection hosted on the Ethereum scaling blockchain network Immutable Over the past 30 days, the Gods Unchained NFT collection has recorded $22 million in merchandise sales volume. Gods Unchained has increased its trading sales volume by 54% during this period.

7. Bitcoin Ordinals’ Uncategorized NFT

Bitcoin Ordinals, non-fungible tokens using Satoshi on the Bitcoin blockchain, the smallest denomination on the chain, were the seventh best-selling NFT collection in November. Over the past 30 days, Bitcoin Ordinals has recorded a trading sales volume of $20 million. The sales volume of Bitcoin Ordinal NFTs has increased by 1598% during this period.

8. Captainz NFT Collection

Captainz, an NFT collection from Web3-focused studio Memeland with a limited supply of 10,000 Ethereum-based NFTs, has been the eighth best-selling NFT collection in November. Over the past 30 days, the Captainz NFT collection has attracted $18 million in merchandise sales. The Captainz NFT collection increased by 154% in sales volume in November.

9. $BTC BRC-20 NFT

$BTCs, another crypto token created on the Bitcoin blockchain network using the BRC-20 protocol, has been the ninth most traded NFT collectible in November. Over the past 30 days, the $BTCs BRC-20 NFT collection has garnered a trading sales volume of $17.6 million. The sales volume of $BTCs BRC-20 has increased by 3377% this month.

10. Mad Lads NFT Collection

Mad Lads, the NFT collection from Solana framework development company Coral, has been the tenth best-selling NFT collection in November. Over the past 30 days, the Mad Lads NFT collection has recorded a traded sales volume of $17.3 million, leading the way for the best selling NFTs list this month. Mad Lads NFT sales volume increased by 773% in November.

Top most expensive NFTs in November

Uniswap V3 Positions, an NFT collection from Uniswap, a protocol for trading and automated liquidity provision on Ethereum, has been the top most expensive NFT collection in November, selling for more than $1.6 million 12 days ago. $BTCs BRC-20 has been the second most expensive NFT collectible, selling for $376,307 fourteen days ago.

Source: CryptoSlam.io, The most expensive NFTs sold in November

NFT Market Prediction for December 2023

In September, Statista, a renowned crypto research firm, projected the global non-fungible token market to reach $1.6 billion, and the average revenue per user in the NFT market to reach $114.8 in 2023. Given the remarkable NFT performance in November, Statista’s NFT market predictions are achievable.

In that context, December may be more bullish than November with regard to NFT adoption. It is worth noting that more crypto users and NFT traders will use non-fungible tokens to gift their loved ones in the upcoming Christmas festivities and Happy New Year 2024 celebrations.

Related NFT News:

New Crypto Mining Platform – Bitcoin Minetrix

Audited by Coinsult

Decentralized, secure cloud mining

earn free bitcoin daily

Native Token on Presale Now – BTCMTX

Staking Rewards – Over 100% APY

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Source: insidebitcoins.com